Gigi Hadid Suffered An Unfortunate Wardrobe Malfunction At NYFW

Just when we thought we couldn't love Gigi any more, she goes and does THIS...

22-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid proved just how skilled she is on the runway when she suffered a serious wardrobe malfunction and completely styled it out.

When stepping out on the Anna Sui catwalk at New York Fashion Week, Gigi was snapped only wearing ONE shoe.

Now, we’re not totally sure whether this was intentional, or the heel was lost before the show, or even on the runway… but poor Gigi had to mimic wearing both as she strutted her stuff on the catwalk.

But the show must go on and guys, she totally rocked it… Of course.

How does Gigi make wearing ONE shoe look better than we make wearing two!?

On the designers Instagram page, Gigi remained as cool as a cat as she thanked her for the chance to model the pieces: ‘Hi Anna, it’s Gigi! I just want to say thank you so much for having me in your show, you’re like family to me. I appreciate your support from the very beginning so much and I always love being a part of your show. Mwah!’

Post-show love from @gigihadid. Thank you for always rocking Anna's runway! 💖 #AnnaSuiSpring18 #GigiHadid A post shared by Anna Sui (@annasui) on Sep 11, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

Gigi was joined by her sister Bella, who looked equally as stunning in the Anna Sui SS18 pieces.

And it’s not the first time that the blonde beauty has styled out an awkward mishap on the runway…

During the Moschino show in February earlier this year, Gigi’s heel (she doesn’t have the best luck with shoes, does she?) got caught up in the fabric of her dress.

But of course, Gigi maintained her professionalism and didn’t let the wardrobe malfunction get in the way of her owning the catwalk.

Gigi, we applaud you!