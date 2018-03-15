Gigi Hadid’s Mum Just Shared Something Cryptic Following Her Split From Zayn

'The only way that we can change is if we learn. The only way we can learn is if we are exposed...'

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s break-up appeared to be one of the most amicable in showbiz history.

The pair – who dated for around two years – shared simultaneous posts on social media on Tuesday night, confirming earlier rumours that they had decided to call time on their romance.

Asserting their ‘love’ and ‘respect’ for one another, it seemed that they had parted on good terms.

Eagle-eyed fans soon spotted that Gigi’s little sister Bella Hadid posted a rather oddly-timed Instagram snap, not too long after the news broke.

Others spotted that the former One Direction singer had quietly unfollowed his former girlfriend and her mother, Yolanda Hadid, on Instagram shortly before making the split announcement.

Yolanda then took to her own social media account to post a particularly cryptic quote.

It read: ‘The only way that we can live, is if we grow. The only way that we can grow is if we change. The only way that we can change is if we learn. The only way we can learn is if we are exposed. And the only way that we can become exposed is if we throw ourselves out into the open.’

❤️And so it is……. #Life A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Mar 13, 2018 at 7:47pm PDT

Gigi’s mum captioned the image: ‘❤️ And so it is……. #Life’.

Her followers took to the comment box to make the connection between her words and the latest news, with reactions including: ‘I will never ever forget zigi’, ‘Why Gigi n Zayn broke up [sic]’ and ‘I hope they find each other again. They seemed so perfect together…’

Of course, we have no idea whether Yolanda was making any reference to her daughter’s relationship status, and we need to respect that everyone involved will need to deal with things in a way that is best for them.

But she has since posted a photo of Gigi, congratulating her for a new range of sunglasses she has launched with Vogue.

Zigi may be over for now, but we think fans will be holding out hope for a reunion…