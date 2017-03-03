Gigi Hadid Spotted Wearing Ring On THAT Finger After Declaring Zayn To Be The ‘Love Of My Life’

Gigi Hadid sparks more engagement rumours after declaring Zayn to be the 'love of my life' via Instagram

Gigi Hadid has sparked more engagement rumours after she was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger, just hours after declaring boyfriend Zayn Malik to be the ‘love of my life’ via Instagram.

Taking some time out from her busy Paris Fashion Week schedule, Gigi enjoyed a casual date night with the former One Directioner at the city’s La Perousse restaurant on Tuesday night. But it wasn’t the dressed-down Tommy Hilfiger hoodies the couple sported that got people talking; no, it was the gold ring Gigi just so happened to be wearing on THAT particular finger.

Now, we appreciate that Gigi HAS been spotted wearing rings on her wedding finger before — in fact, we’ve already written several stories about the couple’s suspected engagement/s — but interestingly, this latest nuptial rumour comes fresh off the back of a particularly cute Instagram story the 21-year-old shared earlier in the week, in which she declared Zayn to be the ‘love of my life’.

Bold statement, no?

Enough to make us jump to the conclusion that they might have gotten engaged? Ok, we know we’re clutching at straws here, but come on – how exciting.

Also, don’t forget there was all that speculation before Christmas that Zayn had already popped the question to his model girlfriend, but that she had turned him down because she reportedly didn’t feel ‘ready to tie the knot’. Since then, the two have made rather public declarations of love via social media, leading fans to believe that Gigi is starting to change her mind about settling down with the Pillow Talk star. The couple have been dating since the end of 2015, months after Zayn ended his engagement with Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards via text message.

Does this latest Insta-PDA, coupled with the newest ring pic — and Gigi certainly wasn’t shy showing it off for the paps — suggest that the couple are indeed thinking about taking their relationship to the next level?

Summer celebrity wedding? Let’s hope so!