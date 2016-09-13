OMG. Are Georgina Leigh Cantwell And Jackson Blyton Engaged?

Well, fans of the Big Brother couple certainly seem to think so after Georgina and Jackson's very cryptic social media posts...

We love a Big Brother romance and if a couple can survive even a few weeks living together in that house, they can take on anything.

This summer it was Georgina Leigh-Cantwell who fell hard when she met fellow housemate, Jackson Blyton, in the seventeenth series of the show and the pair have spent the rest of the summer in each other’s pockets.

Read: BB’s Georgina Speaks Out About *That* Row With Jackson…

@creamfieldsofficial ??? A photo posted by G E O R G I N A L E I G H (@georgina_leighc) on Aug 27, 2016 at 4:16pm PDT

But after a two-month romance, the couple have rumoured to have taken their relationship up a notch as Georgina was caught showing off a huge rock on her wedding finger… Eek.

Speaking to OK! magazine earlier this year, Jackson revealed his plans to eventually marry the Taking New York star, saying: “In a year, if we are still together, we’ll get engaged and I will give her the proposal she wants.

“It will happen at the Gran Floridian Hotel in Walt Disney World. I will give Georgina a Cartier ring on a Louis Vuitton show. That’s what she wants.”

But it appears he may not have been able wait a year to pop the question and recently whisked Georgia off to the world’s most romantic city. Georgina teased fans on Monday by tweeting: “On our way to Paris for a magical & romantic few days. Cannot believe Jackson’s surprise @JacksonMBlyton.”

And it didn’t take Twitter long to start asking those inevitable ‘are they, aren’t they’ questions. One curious fan tweeted ring emojis with the message: “By the way, what surprise?”

While another wrote: “So are @georgina_leighc and @JacksonMBlyton engaged? Huge congratulations if they are X”.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Despite keeping pretty schtum about the rumoured proposal, Jason added fuel to the fire when he posted the mysterious tweet: “I wonder what I can do today what you up too @georgina_leighc (sic)”, which was then favourited more than 200 times.

Loved-up Jackson recently called himself the ‘happiest man alive’ and told viewers of Big Brother he’s never been so in love. Aw.

Don’t keep us in suspense any longer guys!

By Naomi Bartram