TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou Opens Up About Her Future With Tommy Mallet

The TOWIE star has opened up about feeling under pressure to take the next step in her relationship...

After years of dating, The Only Way Is Essex‘s Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet have become one of the most popular power couples on the ITVBe reality show.

Sunday night’s episode was centred around Danielle Armstrong’s big return. Of course, many were keeping an eye on Yazmin Oukhellou’s reaction, but there was also a conversation about Georgia and Tommy’s relationship that seemed to grab a lot of people’s attention.

Opening up to Danielle, the TOWIE lady explained that she’s been feeling the pressure when it comes to taking the next step with her beau.

Georgia said: ‘There is so much pressure from people asking when we’re engaged…when we’re having a baby…

‘The thought of marriage freaks me out…the thought of a baby tips me over the edge.’

The 26-year-old added that a lot of her close friends are having babies and settling down, but she explained that ‘the maternal feeling ain’t coming.’

Georgia is very close to Love Island‘s Cara De La Hoyde, who recently made a cameo on the Essex reality show to host her baby shower. She’s expecting her first child with Nathan Massey, who just so happens to be pals with Tommy.

Speaking about her boyfriend, Georgia added: ‘If I got pregnant, he’d be happy, but it scares me.’

And it seems as though there’s been a lot of conversation around their relationship on social media too.

Over the weekend, Georgia took to Twitter to hit back at critics.

She began: ‘People commenting saying me & Tommy are a business plan because we aren’t engaged after 3 years … wtf is wrong with people ….

‘LET ME LIVE … in 26 & happy being me right now .. god get off my back sick of this pressure… [sic]’.

Her followers soon jumped to support her, with reactions including: ‘Everything will fall into place Georgia and as long as you and tommy are happy that’s all that matters’ and ‘Can relate a lot to you, your not alone but your time will come and things will fall into place… [sic]’.

After the episode aired, she added a message of thanks.

The TOWIE babe wrote: ‘Haven’t watched tonight’s ep as we are filming but thanks so much for all your lovely comments .. it’s hard for me to open up so thank you…’

Keeping doing what’s best for you, guys.