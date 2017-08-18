Georgia Kousoulou Hits Out At Little Mix After They ‘Mock’ Her Advert
Things are getting heated over on LM's Instagram page...
It’s safe to say that TOWIE‘s Georgia Kousoulou is NOT happy with the Little Mix girls right now.
The 26-year-old got vocal on Instagram yesterday, after noticing that Leigh-Anne Pinnock appeared to ‘mock’ her in a video posted to the band’s official page.
There’s a bit of a back story to this, so let us explain. Georgia filmed an advert for everything5pounds.com earlier this year, which saw her modelling a range of clothes while explaining that they all cost just £5.
A couple of months later, 25-year-old Leigh-Anne seemingly recreated the advert in a restaurant, using props including a pack of butter and a jar of cookies.
Georgia obviously caught wind of this yesterday, and headed to LM’s account to hit out.
Underneath the video, she wrote: ‘I’m shocked and upset to see you have used your social media to made a video mocking the advert I did.
‘I’m honestly shocked to see this… I have always been a fan of Little Mix and part of that is because you always talk about “empowering women” not mocking them & bringing them down.
‘You are the last group of girls I would have ever imagined mocking a girl for trying to make a living.
‘I’m not going to say anymore guys but you should never do something “funny” on someone else’s behalf. Girl power is what they believe in. This AINT girl power [sic].’
Of course, Leigh-Anne’s fans were quick to respond.
They had mixed opinions, with comments ranging from: ‘It’s not mocking its this thing called a parody they’re not mocking you the advert stuck in their head a they did their own rendition of it…’ to: ‘ I hear you girl!!! She should apologise! 😑xxxx [sic].’
