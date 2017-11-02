Georgia Harrison Reveals There Is ‘Bullying’ On The Set Of TOWIE

The Love Island star has stuck up for Megan McKenna...

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Georgia Harrison returned to our screens this summer in ITV2’s dating show Love Island.

But the 22 year old has just revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets about TOWIE, and we’re really sad to hear them…

Chatting to The Sun, Georgia revealed she was made to feel alienated by members of the cast when they refused to shoot scenes with particular cast members.

When you realise you left your whole makeup bag on the plane … A post shared by Georgia Harrison (@georgialouiseharrison) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

‘I’ve experienced Towie myself and there are certain girls that can really make you feel ostracised and it’s almost as if they plan it,’ she confessed to the publication. ‘They can make you feel almost bullied.’

‘If the girls feel threatened and they feel like someone prettier than them, better than them, more famous than them, they’ll try and refuse to film with you or interact you because they feel it will benefit their career,’ she continued.

See: We’ve Just Found Out Something Very Surprising About TOWIE’s Amber Turner

Referring to the recent drama on the show involving Megan McKenna – which has resulted in her leaving the programme – Georgia went on: ‘I feel that’s what’s happened with Megan. And I can see where she’s coming from.’

‘She’s been put in a corner. She’s a good person and she shouldn’t be made to feel like she’s being pushed out of anything and I hope she returns to it,’ she added. ‘I hope she doesn’t let them beat her.’

More: Olivia Attwood Brands Love Island Co-Star Marcel Somerville ‘Bitter’

‘They did it to Fran and I feel like they’re doing it to Megan. It’s not the producers, it’s the girls. The producers want you to mix in they want everyone to get on well.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

We really don’t like hearing this…

C’mon girls, let’s all support one another, eh?!