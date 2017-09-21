Georgia has opened up about how her bestie has coped with her heartbreak...

We were all shocked to hear that The Only Way Is Essex stars James ‘Diags’ Bennewith and Fran Parman had ended their three year relationship.

Reports claim that Fran was left heartbroken after receiving messages from girls saying they were invited back to Diags’ home, and a source told OK!: ‘Things got worse after they split, Fran had no idea Diags was that sort of guy, she’s completely heartbroken and is finding things so hard at the moment…’

They revealed: ‘People have messaged Fran claiming he brought girls back to the apartment, so she feels like he broke up with her just so he could go on holiday and sleep with other girls.’

Good morning still got sir snir a lot next to me wonder what time he wakes today😂❤️ A post shared by F R A N P A R M A N (@franparman) on Jan 2, 2015 at 2:30am PST

And now her bff former Love Island star Georgia Harrison has opened up to OK! magazine about how her best pal has handled the shock break-up.

‘Literally, I’ve been supporting her the whole way through,’ she told the publication. ‘As soon as she broke up with him, she came and stayed at mine for a week, I just don’t think she wanted to be on her own.’

Georgia admitted she felt a bit stuck between the two: ‘I’m best friends with Diags aswell as Fran, so the break-up has been really hard for me – I feel like my mum and dad have broken up!’

The Love Island star went on to reveal that Fran had lost a serious amount of weight since the relationship ended: ‘But she’s so on her feet – she’s lost three stone, she looks amazing.’

‘I saw James the other day, he’s lost a stone,’ Georgia told the magazine. ‘I’d love for them to be together for my own selfish reasons, but they both seem happier apart. The initial break was very hard, but now they know it was best for them.’

The blonde beauty broke up with Sam Gowland – who she met on the ITV reality show – shortly after they left the villa.

Lots of love for these two ❤️ @facesnightclub on sat ❤️ A post shared by F R A N P A R M A N (@franparman) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

But it seems she is still looking for love…

‘I really believe in the law and attraction and God, so things will come your way when they’re meant to. F*****g come my way boys,’ she revealed.

But does she still have contact with Sam? Well…

‘No we don’t talk AT all. We are friends, but more acquaintances,’ she confessed.

Well fingers crossed these two beauties find the men of their dreams soon…