This Is What Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging’s Georgia Is Up To Now

The actress made a surprise appearance on Sunday Brunch yesterday

If you were a teenager in the 00s, we can guarantee you’ve watched Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging. Probably around 20 times.

But whatever happened to Georgia Groome, the actress who played our favourite awkward schoolgirl Georgia Nicolson?

See: Child Stars Then And Now: Our Favourite Nostalgic Celebs

Well, she’s still in the biz’. In fact, she appeared on Sunday Brunch yesterday.

Dressed in a cute leather slip dress and white T-shirt combo, the 25-year-old looked totally gorgeous. She’s now rocking a chic shoulder-length bob, and was sporting a subtle smoky eye.

Georgia was joined in the kitchen by actor Michael Socha, to promote their new film Double Date.

The flick is described as a ‘horror comedy’ and tells the story of a guy called Jim who attempts to lose his virginity before he turns 30. However, he and his friend Alex (Michael) end up meeting beautiful sisters Kitty and Lulu (Georgia), who seduce them as part of their plan of virgin sacrifice.

Of the movie, Georgia said: ‘It was fairly low budget. So not very long [to film]. It was about five weeks.’

See: Sassy Female Bosses From The 90s And 00s We Still Love

But while we reckon Double Date sounds like fun Halloween viewing, people seemed more interested in Georgia randomly popping up daytime TV.

Tweets included: ‘@Georgia_Groome Angus thongs and perfect snogging was my favourite film of all time! You’re an amazing actress!’ and: ‘@SundayBrunchC4 great to see @Georgia_Groome on tv again. Loved her in ‘Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

However, Georgia (very upsettingly) didn’t exactly rave about her first big role.

When asked about Angus, Thongs by hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy, she said: ‘Angus was nice, but I don’t think a second one would have been worth it, so we were quite glad we didn’t have to go back.’

This didn’t go down too well with nostalgic viewers, with one tweet reading: ‘Is anyone else watching Sunday Brunch and outraged at Georgia’s ambivalence to Angus, Thongs ?? [sic].’

TBH, we were a little miffed. But before we all get our big knickers in a twist, Georgia later took to Twitter to clear things up.

When a fan tweeted: ‘@Georgia_Groome if there was a second Angus thongs & perfect snogging film would you do it?!’ she replied: ‘I think I’m probably too old now but if there was a way then yes!’

You’re never too old, Georgia! We’re starting the petition now.