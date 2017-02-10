Matt Damon Speaks Out About George And Amal Clooney’s Baby News

The couple are expecting TWINS! And we couldn't be more delighted for them



We have something AH-mazing to tell you about George and Amal Clooney… they’re expecting!

And if that isn’t exciting enough, they’ve done a total Beyoncé and confirmed that they’re having twins. EEE.



George and Amal Clooney are having TWINS!

It was TV presenter Julie Chen who first let slip the couple’s news, announcing on The Talk: ‘Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins.

‘Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney. The Talk has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins.

‘Give her the armrest, by the way – she’s pregnant! Now, what we did find out that no one else is reporting, is that the twins are due this June.’

While George and Amal – who married in September 2014 – have yet to speak out themselves, George’s pal Matt Damon has revealed how he found out.

Turns out, George actually confided in his Ocean’s Eleven co-star while they were working on upcoming movie Suburbicon last year.





Matt, 46, tells ET Canada: ‘I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying. I was so happy for him. And I was like: “How far along is she?” And he goes: “Eight weeks.”

‘[I said]: “Are you out of your mind?! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t you know the 12-week rule?” Like of course he doesn’t.

‘”Just shut up, man.” And then four weeks later, I’m like: “We’re good right?”‘ he continued. George replied: “We’re good.”



‘I’m thrilled for him. She’s amazing. He hit the jackpot. Just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They’re gonna be great. They’re gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky.’

Aw. Congratulations, George and Amal!