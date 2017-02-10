Matt Damon Speaks Out About George And Amal Clooney’s Baby News

The couple are expecting TWINS! And we couldn't be more delighted for them

We have something AH-mazing to tell you about George and Amal Clooney… they’re expecting!

And if that isn’t exciting enough, they’ve done a total Beyoncé and confirmed that they’re having twins. EEE.

It was TV presenter Julie Chen who first let slip the couple’s news, announcing on The Talk: ‘Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins.

‘Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney. The Talk has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins.

‘Give her the armrest, by the way – she’s pregnant! Now, what we did find out that no one else is reporting, is that the twins are due this June.’

While George and Amal – who married in September 2014 – have yet to speak out themselves, George’s pal Matt Damon has revealed how he found out.

Turns out, George actually confided in his Ocean’s Eleven co-star while they were working on upcoming movie Suburbicon last year.

Matt, 46, tells ET Canada: ‘I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying. I was so happy for him. And I was like: “How far along is she?” And he goes: “Eight weeks.”

‘[I said]: “Are you out of your mind?! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t you know the 12-week rule?” Like of course he doesn’t.

‘”Just shut up, man.” And then four weeks later, I’m like: “We’re good right?”‘ he continued. George replied: “We’re good.”

‘I’m thrilled for him. She’s amazing. He hit the jackpot. Just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They’re gonna be great. They’re gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky.’

Aw. Congratulations, George and Amal!