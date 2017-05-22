Geordie Shore’s Gary Beadle Has Split From Emma McVey

The MTV star is said to have broken up with his lady whilst filming Geordie Shore. And she's accused him of cheating...

Just a few weeks after gushing over his new love, Gary Beadle has reportedly split from his girlfriend Emma McVey.

The Geordie Shore star is currently filming for the new series of the MTV reality show, but Emma has taken to Twitter to seemingly confirm the news.

When the camera cuts half your face off but your boyfriend looks super cute 🙊😍 A post shared by Emma McVey (@emma_jane1392) on Apr 9, 2017 at 2:49am PDT

Sharing a note from her iPhone, Emma revealed that Gaz had called time on their nine-month relationship by text message and ‘without even an explanation’.

Yup, it seems as though it did not end on very good terms.

Alongside a tweet ‘to set the record straight’, the model wrote: ‘Whilst he’s been filming geordie shore he decided to send me a TEXT ending things, telling me to move my stuff out of OUR home that I furnished and paid for without even an explanation…’

Emma continued: ‘After begging me to go to Australia with him and making me leave my career, I still find out he still managed to cheat on me throughout our relationship and continually lie.’

Oh dear.

Describing the cheating allegations, the brunette babe revealed that she keeps ‘getting sent photos and videos of Gary’ with other girls, ‘from when we were together and from now that we have just broken up.’

She finished with a sigh of relief, telling her followers: ‘I have actually seen this as a blessing in disguise as within days I’m so much happier without him manipulating and controlling me…

‘A leopard never changes its spots and Gary will always be a selfish narcissist who cares about no one but his one night stands and himself.’

Gary and Emma recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Australia together, posting a series of loved-up pictures to Instagram.

☀️🍹 A post shared by Emma McVey (@emma_jane1392) on May 8, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

In fact, the reality star recently spoke out about the lady in his life, telling The Sun: ‘I’ve made mistakes, like cheating, but I’m trying not to do that again. My current girlfriend Emma is great…

‘Our relationship is different to ones I’ve had before, because they were all in the public eye. This relationship feels more normal.’

Break-ups are never a good time, so we’re hoping that they’re both okay.