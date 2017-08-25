Does THIS Mean Geordie Shore’s Gary Is Having A Baby Girl?

Fans have started speculating after Gary posted this Instagram...

Gary ‘Gaz’ Beadle announced earlier this week that he was expecting his first child with girlfriend Emma McVey, and now fans of the Geordie Shore king have gone into meltdown after he posted a few hints on social media about whether he is expecting a baby boy or girl.

Not only was Gaz wearing a pink tee in the snap that announced the big news, but he’s just posted ANOTHER with the caption: ‘The colour pink is growing on me 😜 🍽📸🍸’

The colour pink is growing on me 😜 🍽📸🍸 A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) on Aug 23, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

And of course, his followers were quick to speculate that this could be Gaz’s cheeky way of hinting towards the sex of the baby.

‘He’s having a giiirrrllll, he’s t-shirt was pink in the announcement picture x [sic]’ one commented on the post, and another agreed: ‘Omg are you hinting at a girl?? @gazgshore … huge congrats to you both x [sic]’

But one fan thought the Geordie lad was winding up his followers: ‘It’s a boy! Throwing people of the scent😜’

But Gary did promise us that he’d let us know the gender in a ‘few days or a week’, taking to Snapchat to tease us all: ‘Also quick one… I know the sex of the baby, and I’m not going to tell any of yous!’

However, viewers of the hit MTV show will be sad to hear that a source has claimed to The Sun that Gary will be quitting the show to focus on fatherhood: ‘Gary is leaving Geordie Shore this year. He’s taking fatherhood really seriously, being a dad is all he’s ever wanted and he wants to spend all his time with Emma and their baby.’

The source continued: ‘They have offered him the opportunity to make guest appearances in series 16 – who knows whether he will or not – but producers are frantically trying to keep him on the show somehow. As far as everyone is concerned it won’t be Geordie Shore without him.’

Congratulations once again to Gaz and Emma on their fabulous news!

By Emily Jefferies