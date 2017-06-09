The Important Reason Why This Morning Has Been Cancelled Today

Viewers are already complaining...

There’s no denying that yesterday’s general election was momentous.

It was confirmed early this morning that there would be a hung parliament, meaning that while the Conservatives have the biggest lead, no party has won enough seats to reach a majority.

Of course, there are a whole load of questions that need answering. So understandably, a number of daytime TV shows have been cancelled in favour of rolling news coverage.

Programmes affected include This Morning and Loose Women.

TM had warned viewers yesterday, with a Tweet on its official page reading: ‘That’s all for today! We’re not on air tomorrow because of @ITV’s election result programme but we’ll be back on Mon with a jam-packed show [sic].’

But some fans were still pretty upset when they realised they wouldn’t be getting their Ruth and Eamonn fix today.

One Tweeted: ‘Not happy with this morning and loose women being cancelled for an election news special :((((,’ while another wrote: ‘OUTRAGED that @ITVLorraine, @thismorning, & @loosewomen are all cancelled today due to the ITV News Election Results! [sic].’

TBH, we reckon Eamonn would’ve been a tad tired to head into the studio anyway.

He was up into the wee hours Tweeting about the results, captioning an old photo of himself: ‘First time I haven’t worked on a #GeneralElection since 1983. This my first one 34 years ago. #Election2017.’

Let’s be honest, the election is way more important than This Morning (soz, guys). And it’ll be back on Monday!