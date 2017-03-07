TOWIE’s Gemma Collins Denies Photoshopping Her Instagram Photos

'I don’t know why my body is such big news'

Gemma Collins has hit out at suggestions she’s been Photoshopping her Instagram pictures.

The TOWIE star, 36, admits to editing her snaps, but says she’s ‘happy’ with her body and is in no way trying to make herself appear slimmer.

I don't need no excuse to wear SEQUINS my caprice dress ✌🏻 A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:40am PST

Gemma tells Closer: ‘I was accused of Photoshopping a selfie on Instagram to make me look thinner. I didn’t Photoshop it, but all women like to use an app here and there to make themselves look a bit better. Who doesn’t?!

‘I don’t know why my body is such big news. I’m not a slim girl and don’t pretend to be. If you take a picture at a higher or more flattering angle then you look slimmer anyway – and that’s what I do.

‘I believe you have to embrace the body you have. At the moment, I’m feeling the best I’ve been in a long time – I’m happy with the way I look.

‘Of course I’m not perfect and I wouldn’t want to be – I don’t walk around thinking I’m Madonna – but I’ve learned not to take myself too seriously.’

YAY DAY PAY DAY at LAST 😊 A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Feb 28, 2017 at 11:12am PST

It was a photo Gemma posted on Instagram last month that first sparked rumours of Photoshopping.

The image saw her working an emerald green blouse with ripped skinny jeans and heels. She was looking fabulous, having reportedly lost 11lbs on ITV show Sugar Free Farm.

But this didn’t stop followers from speculating, with some claiming that the curved floor proved things weren’t as innocent as they seemed.

Wearing ARIEL for Towie filming today A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Feb 19, 2017 at 5:00am PST

Comments included: ‘Clearly this is photoshopped the floor is curved!!’ and: ‘Gemma you go on and on about how to be confident with the real you and be proud of who you are. Yet you photoshop the real you! [sic].’

However, others were keen to praise Gemma for her efforts on Sugar Free Farm. One wrote: ‘You look great Gemma 😘,’ while another said: ‘You look amazing😍😍, keep up all the good work you deserve it!’

Totally agreed, lady.