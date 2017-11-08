Gemma Collins Just Posted A Picture Suggesting She’s Returning To The Jungle, And We Can’t Cope

Get ready for the GC, babes

Whether you’re ready to admit it or not, everybody loves a bit of TOWIE‘s Gemma Collins. The woman is pure entertainment at its best – I mean, did you see her Radio 1 Teen Awards fall? She handled it like a pro.

So naturally we were devastated when the queen of Essex barely made it to the three day mark in the I’m a Celeb jungle back in 2014.

BUT, WAIT.

A recent Instagram post from the GC with a fairly downplayed caption appears to confirm the rumours that she’s heading back to the bush for this year’s series.

When you consider that Extra Camp hosts Scarlett Moffatt, Joel Dommett and Joe Swash all left for Australia this week, the post is pretty timely.

Where else could she be heading where she needs this lot? Marbs? Nah. Summer is over. It has to be the jungle.

Always on the move 💋 A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Nov 6, 2017 at 10:46am PST

Of course, fans of the show are pretty much all on board with the idea. ‘Get ready for TV gold if she goes back on I’m a celeb,’ one user wrote. ‘Please be jungle!!!’ commented another.

More: TOWIE‘s Gemma Collins Denies Photoshopping Her Instagram Photos

Not everyone was quite so enthusiastic about a potential Gemma Collins comeback. ‘Hope this isn’t I’m a celeb hints,’ wrote another user. ‘She’ll drop out as everyone will vote for her to do trials because they know she can’t handle it. Would be a complete waste of a space in the line up.’

Frankly, even if she only lasts 72 hours again, it’s still 72 hours of reality TV gold if you ask us. Long live the GC.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

I’m a Celeb returns to our screens on Sunday 19th November (and we can’t bloody wait).

By Lucy Abbersteen