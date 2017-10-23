Gemma Collins Responds To Her Radio 1 Teen Awards Fall Going Viral

The TOWIE star had a pretty painful tumble on stage yesterday...

If you’ve been on any form of social media this weekend, you’ll most definitely have seen Gemma Collins’ awkward moment at the Radio 1 Teen Awards.

The TOWIE star was presenting the Best TV Show prize to Love Island when a trap door opened up beside her to bring the winners up. Unfortunately, she didn’t seem to notice – and fell straight down the hole. Eeep.

It looked pretty painful, but being the GC, she brushed herself down and carried on with the job.

So Wembley stadium people screaming my name and it was just OMG the best ans worst moment of my LIFE ✌🏻I’ve always compared myself to Bridget Jones now this confirms it everyone ! Madonna stacks it I stack it 😝 guys I am ok and the show must go on ✌🏻😝✌🏻 it’s gone VIRAL #teenawards A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Oct 22, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

See: TOWIE’s Gemma Collins Denies Photoshopping Her Instagram Photos

After being assisted by LI‘s Marcel Somerville, Jamie Jewitt and Amber Davies, Gem’ told the crowd at Wembley Arena that she was ‘fine’.

She later took to Instagram to caption a video of the tumble: ‘So Wembley stadium people screaming my name and it was just OMG the best ans worst moment of my LIFE ✌🏻I’ve always compared myself to Bridget Jones now this confirms it everyone ! Madonna stacks it I stack it 😝 guys I am ok and the show must go on ✌🏻😝✌🏻 it’s gone VIRAL #teenawards [sic].’

The 36-year-old later added: ‘Well guys despite being mortified that I nearly wiped love island peeps out so sorry guys I had a ball with [hosts] Rita Ora and Nick Grimshaw 💖🔥💖.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

But she did admit that she was a little bruised, writing alongside a snap of her and Rita: ‘Guys it was all worth it cause I got a selfie with RITA ORA #lifegoals 💖🔥💖 off to bed now I’m in agony and need to rest 😢😢😢💖🔥💖.’

Guys it was all worth it cause I got a selfie with RITA ORA #lifegoals 💖🔥💖 off to bed now I’m in agony and need to rest 😢😢😢💖🔥💖 A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Oct 22, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

See: 7 Of The Best Celebrity Falls To Make You LOL

Luckily, GC seemed to see the funny side. She’s since shared a number of memes (or memays, if you like), joking alongside a montage of her, Madonna and Beyoncé falling over on stage: ‘And they have started MEMAYS ✌🏻Madonna Beyonce and GC ✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻🔥🔥.’

And they have started MEMAYS ✌🏻Madonna Beyonce and GC ✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻🔥🔥 A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Oct 22, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

LOLz. Here’s to a quick recovery, lady.