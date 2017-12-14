Gemma Atkinson Reveals The Secret Behind Her Strictly Success

She and partner Aljaz Skorjanec have ONE simple trick...

This weekend is the Strictly Come Dancing final, and it’s going to be a close one.

We’ll see Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec go up against Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice, Alexandra Burke and Gorka Márquez, and Joe McFadden and Katya Jones.

Interestingly, Emmerdale actress Gemma, 33, reckons one simple trick helped her and Gorka get to this point. And it’s all about where they stand at the beginning of their routines.

Gemma revealed on BBC Radio 2 yesterday: ‘We always start off facing each other. If I don’t, I get nervous and I forget the routine. Every dance but one we have been facing each other.

‘If I look just at him, I can pretend it’s just us and I can do it.’

Aljaz, 27, added: ‘There was only one dance when we didn’t [begin facing each other] and she forgot the beginning.’

The pair will be starting all three of their dances in the same way this weekend. They have to mix things up a bit for their show dance, but Gemma’s ensured she’ll still be able to see Aljaz.

She continued: ‘In the show dance [for the final], we are not facing each other, I’m on my own but he’s in my eyeline.

‘I’m so grateful that we’re in the final, if someone said 12 weeks ago, I would have laughed.

‘We have grafted so hard in the dances, I love that we are still here. I’m incredibly nervous. The is going to be the last weekend I dance with Aljaz, so I want to make the most of it.’

Aw. Good luck, guys!