Could There Already Be A Strictly Come Dancing Romance On The Cards?

Rumours are swirling about Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Márquez...

Strictly Come Dancing is back! And that can only mean one thing… speculation about off-screen romances is about to go off the scale.

In fact, the rumours have already started. It’s been claimed that Gemma Atkinson has been getting cosy with professional dancer Gorka Márquez, ‘flirting’ while sharing fitness tips at group rehearsals.

Gorka, 27, is even said to have invited Gemma to his birthday party, the only contestant he asked. Ooh.

Last nights strictly launch 💃🏼 Thank you to the Strictly team for making me so sparkly and Glamorous 💃🏼 A post shared by Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

A source tells The Sun: ‘There is definitely something developing — everyone can see there’s an obvious attraction.

‘They couldn’t keep away from each other at group rehearsals. Gorka even invited Gemma to his birthday meal and they sat together the whole night.’

Night of ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @bbcstrictly RED CARPET😍 ______________________________ #stricltycomedancing #redcarpet #strictly2017 #gorkathecorker A post shared by Gorka Marquez (@gorka_marquez) on Aug 29, 2017 at 4:10am PDT

Unfortunately for the pair, they haven’t been partnered together. Gemma, 32, is dancing with Aljaž Škorjanec, while Gorka has teamed up with Alexandra Burke.

But TBH, it doesn’t sound as though Gemma is worried about the ‘Strictly curse’. The Emmerdale actress recently said: ‘I’ve been single ages so there wouldn’t be any curse for me. It would be a blessing.’

You and me both kid! Cant wait! 😊 #Repost @aljazskorjanec So very very happy to be dancing with @glouiseatkinson! Can't wait to start rehearsing tomorrow:) @bbcstrictly A post shared by Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson) on Sep 10, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

And she definitely seems to be enjoying her time on the show so far.

When Aljaz, 27, wrote on Instagram yesterday: ‘So very very happy to be dancing with @glouiseatkinson! Can’t wait to start rehearsing tomorrow:) @bbcstrictly,’ she responded: ‘You and me both kid! Cant wait! 😊 [sic].’

Aw. Whether Gemma and Gorka are a thing or not, we’re so excited to see everyone whip out their jives for the first time.