Has GBBO’s Candice Brown Been Keeping One Huge Secret?

The Bake Off contestant has become a firm favourite on the BBC show, but fans have been speculating about something on Instagram...

We’re a right ol’ mash up of emotions right now.

Great British Bake Off is set to come to an end tonight. Sure, we’re SUPER excited to see who’s going to come out of the tent on top. But we’re also dreading the thought that we won’t be getting our dose of cakey goodness each week.

And it’s also the last time we’ll ever see our beloved Mary, Paul, Mel and Sue all together.

SAD FACE.

See: Mary Berry Has Confirmed That She’s Quit The Great British Bake Off

But, it turns out that we might have some other happy news to keep us going.

It looks like Candice Brown, who’s made it to the final of the baking show, may have been holding out on us.

Sunset kisses A photo posted by Candice Brown (@cj.brownie) on Aug 2, 2016 at 12:48pm PDT

Yup. The internet is speculating about whether the PE teacher is engaged.

Of course, we already knew that she’s happily dating her 30-year-old beau Liam Macaulay. The pair, who have been together for four years, also live together. But what if they’ve already popped that question?

See: The Great British Bake Off Viewers Think Selasi Was ‘Robbed’

When your girls keep popping out perfect little bundles ? A photo posted by Candice Brown (@cj.brownie) on Oct 22, 2016 at 2:33pm PDT

The speculation was sparked by this Instagram picture. Looks totally innocent, right? But look a little closer at the left hand – and that finger – and you might notice a particularly large sparkler.

Ooh.

See: GBBO’s Candice Brown Hits Back At Her Twitter Trolls With Sass

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Now were the first to make the discovery, but fans also hopped into Candice’s comment box after noticing the ring. One follower wrote: ‘Is that a sparkler on your finger @cj.brownie ?’.

Others kept the focus firmly on tonight’s final. The cake-making contestant will compete against her fellow finalists Andrew Smyth and Jane Beedle for the crown.

Comments included: ‘I hope you win!! Best of luck with the finals x’ and ‘Hope you win bake off!! You deserve it???’ [sic].

Candice doesn’t appear to have responded to the big question, but we can’t help but imagine how beautiful she would look on her big day.

GBBO wedding cake week, anyone?