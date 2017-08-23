Fans React To Geordie Shore’s Gaz And Emma McVey’s Pregnancy

Fans were shocked by Gaz's baby announcement. And they've also flooded ex Charlotte Crosby with words of support...

Geordie Shore‘s Gaz Beadle has announced that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Emma McVey.

The MTV star shared the news on social media on Tuesday night, posting a photo with Emma and a pair of baby shoes, which he was holding in front of her belly.

See: Love Island’s Emma Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump

SO SO SO excited to eventually be able to tell you all this… I AM GOING TO BE A DAD… WE ARE HAVING A BABY… I love kids and literally can't wait for this new adventure… argghhhh literally no words SOOOO HAPPY!!! @emma_jane1392 🤰👫 👶🏼❤️ A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

He added the caption: ‘SO SO SO excited to eventually be able to tell you all this… I AM GOING TO BE A DAD… WE ARE HAVING A BABY…

‘I love kids and literally can’t wait for this new adventure… argghhhh literally no words SOOOO HAPPY!!!@emma_jane1392 🤰👫 👶🏼❤️’.

Emma shared the very same photo with her own followers.

It’s fair to say that the news shocked fans, with comments including: ‘NO FREAKING WAY OMG’ and ‘Oh my word congratulations!’

I made this for you all to see the scan meet my little baby… it's crazy but I am soooooo excited 😱❤️👶🏼 #gazthedad A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

The reality star, 29, then followed-up with a snap of the baby scan, alongside some adorable ‘mum’ and ‘dad’ baby shoes and a designer dummy. Gaz repeated how ‘excited’ he is at the news, along with the hashtag: ‘#gazthedad’.

You might remember that the pair split back in May, with Emma posting some angry messages to Twitter that appeared to accuse him of ‘cheating’ on her.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

But it looks as though that’s been put firmly behind them, as the loved-up pair take the next happy step in their relationship.

Congrats, guys!

It’s no secret that Geordie Shore fans have historically been heavily invested in Gary’s relationship with his ex Charlotte Crosby.

And as the baby news broke, many flocked to support Charlotte on social media.

The 27-year-old has previously spoken out about tragically suffering an ectopic pregnancy while they were dating.

Charlotte is now happily loved-up with Stephen Bear.

Have I ever told you all how much I love every single one of you. All 5.9m. Your support. Your love. Is everything ❤️ A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

But that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t appreciate the words of support.

Posting a photo of herself, she thanked her followers: ‘Have I ever told you all how much I love every single one of you. All 5.9m.

‘Your support. Your love. Is everything,’ she wrote.