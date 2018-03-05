Gaz Beadle Reveals Emotional Tattoo Tribute To New Son Chester
'I will always protect you'
By Alice Perry
Ever since welcoming his first born baby into the world, Gaz Beadle has been inching further and further away from his former Geordie Shore life.
So much so, we’re almost 99.9% sure we overheard him asking what a ‘radgie’ even is the other day.
Howay, Gaz!
Posting a snap of the inking, which is of a lion and a cub (and we’re guessing is symbolic of him and Chester), Gaz shared some incredibly heartwarming words to his two-month-old tot.
Gaz writes, ‘I will always protect you’, before adding, ‘Top of my arm started today love it’.
Fans have been quick to share their complimentary messages for Gaz’s tatt tribute to his son.
‘This is incredible @gazgshore and such a beautiful tribute for your son’, wrote one, while another posted ‘Wow what an amazing piece and lovely meaning’.
It looks like Gaz spent the run-up to his tattoo enjoying some fatherly activities with baby Chester.
Over the weekend, the ‘fella had shared a snap of himself snuggled up with Chester away from the snowy climes outside, writing: ‘#beastfromtheeast means a chilled perfect Friday @emma_jane1392’.