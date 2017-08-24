Gary Beadle’s Pregnant Girlfriend Responds To Hateful Social Media Comments

Emma McVey has been criticised following their baby announcement. And she's just set the record straight...

Emma McVey, who has just announced that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Gary Beadle, has been receiving some cruel comments on Instagram.

The 24-year-old shared the happy news simultaneously with her Geordie Shore beau on Instagram on Tuesday night, with each of them explaining how ‘excited’ they are.

So excited to share our news and begin our new adventure, we can't wait to meet you little one ⛄️👶🏼🤰🏻 we are having a baby!!! @gazgshore A post shared by Emma McVey (@emma_jane1392) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

It’s no secret that a number of fans were shocked by the news, but many rushed to offer their congratulations.

Sadly, a number of others took the opportunity to criticise. Sigh.

Fooooooood 💃🏼🕺🏻📸 @emma_jane1392 A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

Trawling back to some of Emma’s earlier posts, a few eagle-eyed followers spotted a photograph of the loved-up pair together, with what appeared to be a pint of beer and a cocktail.

The picture was uploaded on July 30th, almost a month before the happy news was announced, and yet a number of Emma’s followers took to the comment box to question whether she had been drinking whilst pregnant.

3 days…☀️✈️😍 A post shared by Emma McVey (@emma_jane1392) on Jul 30, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

One wrote: ‘She’s pregnant, yet she’s here in this picture drinking alcohol?’

Another speculated: ‘Drinking whilst pregnant…’

Others, however, jumped to her defence. Reactions included: ‘OMG ITS PROBABLY ALCOHOL FREE!!!!!’ and ‘relax you can get cocktails with no alcohol congrats to you both xx’ [sic].

☀️🍹 A post shared by Emma McVey (@emma_jane1392) on May 8, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

In fact, boyfriend Gary waded in to set the record straight. He wrote: ‘Ever heard of a mocktail jesus some people are so thick 🙈’ [sic].

Emma herself has also hit back at the claims, confirming to the Mirror: ‘All bars sell non-alcoholic cocktails so of course it’s not alcoholic!’

The model also took to Twitter to silence the ‘trolls’, telling her followers: ‘Do people not realise you can have none alcoholic cocktails?

‘You know…mocktails find something else to try troll about’ [sic].

So, there you have it.

No dramz to see here.