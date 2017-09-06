Gary Beadle’s Pregnant Girlfriend Emma Clears Up THOSE Rumours

Following some unfair allegations, the loved-up pair have spoken out about how it affected their relationship...

Gary Beadle has hit back at claims that he was spotted ‘getting cosy’ with a former co-star, stating that the allegations – which, he says, are ‘utter b***ocks’ – put a real strain on his relationship with Emma McVey.

The rumours first surfaced a few months ago, before the announcement that he’s expecting his first baby with his girlfriend.

The new 'MIA' lash by @sosu_bysuzannejackson are insane 🔥 available in UK and Irl PRIMARK stores! 👌🏽 A post shared by Emma McVey (@emma_jane1392) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

In a new interview with Hit105 radio, the 29-year-old said that Emma had been secretly pregnant with his first child when the allegations first surfaced which, understandably, made things difficult for them behind closed doors.

Branding the rumours ‘stupid’, Gary explained: ‘Obviously it was hard because [Emma] was here while I was filming and obviously it got brought up a couple of times…’

😁 A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) on Aug 23, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

The Geordie Shore star continued: ‘Think of the situation we’re in, Emma’s having a baby and you’re ringing up going “what’s happening?”’

He was referencing an earlier interview with the radio station, which saw him address the rumours at the time.

A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) on Aug 14, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

Gary went on to say that he was, in fact, at home with Emma at the time that a report alleged he had been out with his co-star at a nightclub.

‘I wasn’t even out at night so it was like, “I’ve seen them”, well you couldn’t have because I was in bed with Emma,’ the reality star explained.

‘It was just one pap got one picture while we were filming of us walking past each other.’

In fact, Gaz’s Hell’s Kitchen co-star Sam Frost has also silenced the rumours, telling OK! magazine: ‘He never went to the wrap party or anything… I was like: “You’re a bore!”‘

SO SO SO excited to eventually be able to tell you all this… I AM GOING TO BE A DAD… WE ARE HAVING A BABY… I love kids and literally can't wait for this new adventure… argghhhh literally no words SOOOO HAPPY!!! @emma_jane1392 🤰👫 👶🏼❤️ A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

Since the latest interview, Emma seems to have caused a little bit of confusion with a series of tweets.

The pregnant brunette said: ‘Imagine going on a show of 20 girls fighting for a man you don’t even know, because he’s rich and hot. Ultimate beg.’

And some seemed to be under the impression that she might have been referencing Sam.

‘When you think you know someone and realise you don’t know them at all. Vile,’ she then added, sparking ‘split’ rumours.

Oh dear.

Seeing the reaction to her tweets, Emma decided to clear things up.

She added: ‘My previous tweet about the beg is nothing to do with my relationship, it’s to do with the sad abusive mouthy messages she sent me.’

Well, we’re pleased to see that the couple – who seem super excited about their baby news – are still going strong.