It looks like these two have taken their relationship to the next level...

Former Game Of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are reportedly set to walk down the aisle pretty soon after allegedly getting engaged over the summer.

The couple met on the set of the hit HBO show back in 2012 and it is believed that they have told the big news to their friends and family, but are yet to set a date.

A source revealed to The Sun: ‘They’re yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week that they’ve got engaged’

They continued: ‘Kit’s known for ages he’s wanted to marry Rose but he wanted them to get a house and settle down a bit first.’

The actors recently opened up about moving in together to a £1.75 million house in East Anglia after five years of dating.

Kit told James Corden in June: ‘I’ve moved in with my other best friend Rose, so I’m very happy… It’s going well, so she’s got all sorts of ideas for the house.’

The Jon Snow actor added: ‘I said to her, cause she’s moved into my house, ‘Look darling, it’s important that this is our space. That it feels like our space. That you haven’t just moved into mine. Move anything you want around, change anything, chuck anything out.”

Yep, we’re not jealous at all…

Despite not going public with the romance for a number of years at the start, Kit did open up about how he fell in love with his former co-star.

‘The three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season… Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love.’

He continued: ‘If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it’s becomes very easy to fall in love.’

We are SO happy that these two could be taking a major step in their relationship.