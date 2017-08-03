Love Island’s Gabby Speaks Out In Support Of Jamie And Camilla

After winner Kem hinted that they may not make it...

When it came to romance, Love Island was pretty damn successful this year.

By the end of the series, we had five official couples. There was Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies, Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes, Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen, Jess Shears and Dom Lever and Montana Brown and Alex Beattie.

Runners-up Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt were yet to put a label on things, but fans reckon it’s only a matter of time.

See: Love Island’s Gabby Opens Up About Disgusting Instagram Abuse

So now the question is… will they all last?

Upsettingly, Kem doesn’t seem sure if Jamie and Cam’ will. He said on Good Morning Britain on Monday: ‘Jamie and Camilla is an interesting one – I don’t know them well enough to know.’

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

WAAAH. Let’s at least give them time to become official, eh?!

See: Love Island’s Gabby Allen Defends Her Feelings For Marcel Somerville

Luckily, Camilla’s BFF Gabby has since spoken out in the pair’s defence.

She tells OK!: ‘Out of the four final couples, I wouldn’t be able to pinpoint one of them and say: “They’re not going to last, they’re not going to last.”

‘I think everyone is from different places and it depends on whether they make that work or not. But I think, Jamie and Cam’, like, they’re very compatible, you know, they want to do a lot of the same things. So I hope everyone works out.’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

We don’t know about you, but judging by Jamie and Cam’s Instagram pages, things are only going from strength to strength.

Jamie, 27, went to visit 28-year-old Camilla’s family in Scotland after they left the villa, and she’s been spending time with the Jewitts in Essex this week.

Cam’ even shared a photo of herself and Jamie snuggled up in bed, writing the caption: ‘Night night 😴.’

We’re firmly Team #CamJam. Because just IMAGINE those babies.