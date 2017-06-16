We might be adding this item to our shopping list now...

Since the new series of Love Island kicked off almost two weeks ago (where has that time gone?) social media has been going crazy with the nightly drama.

Whether it’s tears, tantrums or “TEXTS” there’s always something that gets the viewers talking.

Last night’s episode saw new boy Mike go on a date with Tyne-Lexy, a twerking competition and the beginning of some brand new couples – but there was something else that fans were going into meltdown over…

And that was Montana and Gabby’s bedroom routine.

Nothing frisky, nothing to do with lads, but everything to do with skincare.

Priorities, right?

In particular, viewers were wondering about the white blobs that appeared on Montana and Gabby’s faces.

Viewers of the show immediately took to Twitter to relate to the ladies, with everyone assuming the white blobs were Sudocrem.

‘Feel like a lot of people were relating to Montana and Gabby with their sudorcrem before bed,’ one fan guessed.

And they were certainly right…

‘Montana and Gabby are literally me when I go to bed,’ one viewer related, as did another: ‘Gabby and Montana are legit me rn with sudocream all over their faces’ [sic].

Other fans seemed pleased to have something in common with the Love Island ladies, tweeting: ‘Glad to see I’m not the only one that puts sudocrem on the spots on their face overnight’, and ‘Makes me giggle that the only thing I have in common with the girls on love island is using good old sudocrem for my spots’ [sic].

The girls’ beauty regime definitely impressed fans.

‘Living for the girls running around with sudocrem faces. I feel ya,’ a viewer shared. Another admitted: ‘weird it makes me SO happy that the girls onlove island put sudocrem on before they go to bed’ [sic].

Other tweets included: ‘respect for the love island gals repping the night time sudocrem routine xx’ and ‘Love how girls on love island get proper dressed up for the boys at night, yet get into bed with them with sudocrem on their spots’ [sic].

Judging by the ladies’ enviable skin, we might be trying this little beauty hack before bed tonight…

By Emily Jefferies