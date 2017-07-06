Are Gabby And Marcel Going Through A Rough Patch On Love Island?

Say it ain't so :'(

Let’s be honest, we’re all rooting for Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville on Love Island. Especially after that emotional conversation last night.

So we’re heartbroken to hear that things aren’t so rosy in the world of Garcel right now. WAAAAH.

On tonight’s show, we’ll see the girls discover pictures from Casa Amor on Chris Hughes’ phone.

One of these shows Marcel, 31, sitting with the ladies the boys lived with in the second villa – and with his hand on one of their legs. *Jaw drops*.

Gabby, 25, takes to the Beach Hut, where she says: ‘I’m going crazy because I never met these girls, so obviously things run wild with you when you don’t know the real story.’

She then shows Marcel the photo, who defends himself by responding: ‘It’s a picture. What are you doing to yourself? Are you going to start digging me out on everything now?’

It’s then his turn in the Beach Hut. He admits: ‘I’m slightly annoyed by this whole situation that is going on today. Gabs is lovely, she’s so cool but I don’t know why the last few days she’s been a bit different.

‘She’s not been chilled and relaxed. She’s been a bit uptight about everything and I don’t know why she feels like that because everyone in this whole villa knows that I’m the most loyal person in here. I never want to do anything to hurt her.’

Gabby later talks to Olivia Attwood and Camilla Thurlow about how she’s feeling, admitting: ‘I feel like I’ve lost the plot. I don’t want to be this person.’

NOOO. We really hope Gabby and Marcel can patch things up, because otherwise we’re not sure we believe in love anymore.