Love Island’s Gabby Opens Up About Disgusting Instagram Abuse

The 25-year-old hits out at those who've sent her racist messages

Gabby Allen has opened up about the vile abuse she’s received since appearing on Love Island.

The 25-year-old went official with Marcel Somerville on the ITV2 show, and they seem more loved-up than ever now they’re back in the real world.

But disgustingly, she’s been hit with racist messages on social media, which she opened up about on Instagram Stories yesterday.

She told her followers: ‘Right guys so I have been reading through some of the messages I’ve received over the past few weeks and I’m absolutely horrified at the amount of disgusting racial abuse due to mine and Marcel’s relationship.

‘It’s completely unacceptable and to know that this is still goes on in 2017, it breaks my heart. I’ve grown up in multi-cultural and LGBTQIA environments all my life. To know that this is still a thing, I’m mind-blown.

‘Hopefully it doesn’t, but if it continues I’ll have no choice but to publicly name and shame every single one of you. I will show you one or two just so you can see how disgraceful it really is.

‘Sorry for any distress this might have caused anyone. As you can see, behind the scenes isn’t always that pretty. But thanks for the support, aside from this. I get to see my boy tonight and that’s all that matters.’

She continued the conversation on Lorraine this morning, where she sat alongside Marcel.

Gabby said: ‘I just couldn’t believe in this day and age that I was ever going to come out to that.

‘We don’t hear about it as much as it’s hidden but it’s still going on and we need to hear about it.’

We agree, Gabby. Sending you and Marce lots of love.