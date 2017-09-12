Love Island’s Gabby And Marcel Just Totally Rubbished ‘Split’ Rumours

Judging by their Instagram pages, the couple are VERY much still together

If you’re a Love Island fan, you’ve probably heard those rumours about Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville.

No? Let us explain. Fans thought the pair may have split, due to the fact that they’d been absent from each other’s Instagram pages in recent days. MAJOR sad face 😢.

Marcel, 31, shared a snap of his co-star Chris Hughes reading his book over the weekend, writing alongside it: ‘Just spent the day with my bro @chrishughesofficial doing some shooting for @carphonesnaps #sick! Gave him his copy of the little book of BIG love! 👊 👊 [sic].’

While it’s great to see that the pair are still firm friends, the lack of Gabby really ramped up the speculation. Comments included: ‘Are u and gabby still together u never post together,’ and: ‘Are U and gabby still together ,,??? [sic].’

Over on Gabby’s page, it was a similar story. One fan asked: ‘R u and Marcel still together ❤️❤️,’ while another said: ‘Are u and Marc still together 💕 [sic].’

We were always a little sceptical about the rumours, seeing as a source had recently told The Sun that the couple had ‘just booked their first holiday together’.

And now we can confirm that Gabby and Marce’ are still loved-up. PHEW. Gabby, 25, took to her Instagram Story yesterday to show them touching down in Las Vegas.

She later filmed Marcel enjoying a romantic dinner, while he captioned a photo of his lady: ‘@plazalasvegas with my beauty @gabbydawnallen looking phenomenal 😍😍😍 #buffting ❤❤❤.’

Of course, fans are thrilled. Comments on Gabby’s Instagram pictures include: ‘Told you good things come to those that wait and are GENUINE.. That’s you and the Gent @marcel_rockyb!’ and: ‘Im already looking for dresses for yours and @marcel_rockyb wedding [sic].’

LOLz. Us too, TBH.