Love Island Fans Are Worried That Gabby And Marcel Have Split

We have some concerning news about Love Island‘s Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville today.

Fans think the pair may have split, due to the fact that they’ve been absent from each other’s Instagram pages in recent days. NOOO.

Marcel, 31, shared a snap of his co-star Chris Hughes reading his book over the weekend, writing alongside it: ‘Just spent the day with my bro @chrishughesofficial doing some shooting for @carphonesnaps #sick! Gave him his copy of the little book of BIG love! 👊👊 [sic].’

While it’s great to see that the pair are still firm friends, the lack of Gabby really ramped up the speculation. Comments included: ‘Are u and gabby still together u never post together,’ and: ‘Are U and gabby still together ,,??? [sic].’

Over on Gabby’s page, it’s a similar story. One fan asked: ‘R u and Marcel still together ❤️❤️,’ while another said: ‘Are u and Marc still together 💕 [sic].’

But before you start sobbing too hard, let’s put things into perspective. Because we have a feeling Gabby and Marce’ are still going strong.

Gabby, 25, captioned her most recent upload: ‘I’ve spent today packing for the big move whilst also trying to pack a suitcase for our hols on Monday 😩😂✈️ not gunna lie, my room is an absolute sh*t tip! Boxes and bin bags errrrrrwhere… [sic].’

And who is she going on holiday with? Well, we reckon it’s Marcel.

A source close to the couple recently told The Sun: ‘They have just booked their first holiday together. They’re going to Las Vegas in a few weeks, which will be really fun and exciting for them.

‘Their second trip will give them more time to relax and unwind as they’re looking to go to Barbados in November. Marcel originates from there so that is their first choice. They’re both very happy together and are continuing to look for places to live in London.’

Fingers crossed nothing’s changed since then, eh?!