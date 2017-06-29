Love Island Fans Are Annoyed About What Gabby And Marcel Did To Camilla

The pair made an interesting voting decision on last night's show...

Last night’s episode of Love Island was a seriously emotional one.

We saw Jonny Mitchell ditch Camilla Thurlow for new girl Tyla Carr, after it was announced during a task that he’d said he wanted to ‘rip her clothes off’. *Shakes fist*.

This came after Jonny had reassured Camilla that he wouldn’t be ‘jumping ship’, and just a day after they’d re-coupled.

He told Tyla: ‘Of course I could’ve picked you [in the re-coupling] but how would that have gone down… You’re a funny, bubbly girl and it’s hard to be myself around people who aren’t like me.

‘I have to censor myself quite a lot around Camilla.’

And as if things couldn’t get any more shocking, they then SNOGGED.

Understandably, Camilla was incredibly upset by the break-up. She burst into tears, whispering to Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville: ‘I don’t think I can do this. I really want to go home.’

However, this didn’t stop Gabby and Marcel from saving Tyla over her partner Simon in the dumping ceremony. Hmm.

Despite the fact that the Blazin’ Squad star and his blonde lady are one of the most popular couples in the villa, a number of viewers were pretty upset by this move.

They were branded ‘snakey’ and ‘fake’ on Twitter, with one fan hitting out: ‘Have to say, Marcel and Gabby voting that way has rang alarm bells for me #fake #betrayal #loveisland.’

Others wrote: ‘Many a disappointment in love island lastnight but it was that Marcel n gabby that let me down the most,should sent tyla home 😐 #loveIsland,’ and: ‘Pretty snakey of marcel and gabby to keep Tyla in after comforting camilla so much when she was so upset because of the situation though🤔 [sic].’

However, some stuck up for them. One Tweet read: ‘Gabby and Marcel did in for the right reasons and not out of spite…..plus getting rid of a guy brings in a potential new guy for Camilla [sic].’

What are your thoughts? Let us know over on Twitter @lookmagazine.