Love Island’s Gabby Allen Opens Up About The Scar On Her Back

Gabby on Love Island
The 25-year-old underwent major surgery as a youngster

We all know Love Island‘s Gabby Allen is a super-fit personal trainer.

But the 25-year-old hasn’t always had it easy when it comes to her health, as a quick scroll through her Instagram profile will reveal.

Back in May, she posted a photo of an 18-inch scar on her back, which she received after undergoing a serious operation as a child.

Alongside the image, Gabby wrote: ‘When I was 12, I had major surgery to correct the ever growing scoliosis going on with my spine. The top of my spine was curving so much it had caused the bottom to do so too, resulting in a big ‘S’ shape. Therefore, my shoulders, hips and ribs were all being pushed out of line.. I would’ve ended up like Quasimodo! 🙄 [sic].

‘They had to take out my ribs, deflate my lungs, insert two long stainless steel rods either side of my vertebrae and various nuts and bolts to keep them in place. I’m basically a robot! 🤖.

‘You have 5 vertebrae at the bottom of your spine and my surgeon decided to leave me with two unfused so I still had some range of flexibility to dance. I remember the first time they sat me up in bed. I felt like a plank of wood; like I was about to snap in half.

‘They made me sit up and eat my dinner which was smily faces 😋 but all I remember was crying and dying to get back horizontally in the bed. I had to learn how to walk. But being a dancer, I was determined. I went back to dancing within 6 weeks. And I won a ballet championship 6 months after!

Gabby is partnered with Marcel in the villa

‘I grew up being embarrassed of it. I’d walk side ways on down the beach 🦀 so people wouldn’t see, I’d wear clothes or my hair down my back to cover it. I’d tell people I was bit by a shark and it was cosmetic surgery 🤣 But now!!! I have no shame!

‘People are intrigued and find it fascinating that I do what I do with such an impairment. And I’m proud of myself that I’ve managed to come so far and do so much. I never let this get the better of me!

‘So! Moral! Be proud of your bodies. Accept them for what they are. Forgive them for what they’re not. Understand them when they need a rest. Support them. Believe in them! Love them!! ❤️.’

What a great message to pass on.