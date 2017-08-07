Love Island’s Gabby Allen Unveils A Dramatic Hair Makeover
But some are concerned that the 25-year-old is going to lose her quirky look...
We all loved Gabby Allen’s unique look on Love Island.
But the 25-year-old has since undergone a bit of a transformation, swapping her gorgeous short locks for long blonde extensions.
She revealed her new ‘do on Instagram over the weekend, captioning a snap of herself in the salon: ‘Got new extensions and thought maybe I’d go a little longer and see how I like it!! But how could I not when he did such a good job!!
‘In loooove with my new hair colour and longer locks!! Thanks so much @zestliverpool @hairchoiceextensions [sic].’
Gabby was quick to take her waist-length style out for a spin, telling her followers she’d been spending time in her home city of Liverpool.
She also managed to grab a few hours with boyfriend Marcel Somerville, writing alongside a cute snap of them together: ‘Me and my baby reunited for a few hours as he comes to see me on his way to a PA in chester.. I am one lucky ladyyyy 😍❤️✨ @marcel_rocky [sic].’
Aw. Marcel, 31, was clearly just as happy to see his lady. Over on his page, he gushed: ‘This girl makes me sooooooooo F’in happy! 😍😍😍😍 Dinner with my bae @neighbourhoodliverpool on the way to @cruisechester 🖖 I love my chic!!! #bestgirlever [sic].’
Of course, fans have been quick to compliment Gabby on her makeover (she does look AMAZING). Comments include: ‘It looks gorg, really suits you x,’ and: ‘You look beautiful 😍😍😍😍 [sic].’
However, others were keen to tell her how naturally beautiful they think she is.
During her time in the villa, we saw Gabby crying as she admitted to Marce’: ‘Like I’ve said to you, when I get out I wanna get my boobs done, I want to like get long hair. I want to do all this s*** to myself because I feel like I’m not as good as everyone else because they’ve got something that I don’t have.’
Now she has got long hair, fans want her to know that she doesn’t need to change anything else about herself.
One wrote: ‘It looks lovely I hope that’s the only thing you change about yourself x,’ while another said: ‘It looks nice but your own hair looked absolutely great anyway!! STAY REAL GABS 💕.’
We couldn’t agree more. What a stunner.