Once again, Gabby's fashion choices have divided fans. And we think the criticism needs to stop...

Gabby Allen shot to fame on this year’s series of Love Island.

She entered the sunny villa, began a romance with fan favourite Marcel Somerville and the rest, as they say, is history.

Despite many speculating over Gabby’s intentions with Marce’, the couple have seemed pretty smitten ever since leaving the villa as an official couple.

Unfortunately though, Gabby received some pretty unfair comments over the weekend. And it’s for a pretty bizarre reason…

#VFestival Day One – LET'S DO THIS ⭐️🎤☀️ Playsuit + Military Jacket is @quizclothing 😘 A post shared by ✨✨ ɢᴀʙʙʏ ᴅᴀᴡɴ ✨✨ (@gabbydawnallen) on Aug 19, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

After partying it up at V Festival, Gabs took to Instagram to show off her festival fashion.

We adored her rock ‘n’ roll style. But not everyone approved…

One follower wrote: ‘no offence but fire ur stylist [sic]’.

Others mocked the reality star, with comments including: ‘What is she wearing 😂😂😂😂’ [sic].

Ouch. Poor Gabs!

Luckily the petite blonde has some seriously loyal fans, and they fought her corner…

‘I absolutely love this look on you @gabbydawnallen , you rock it girl! Love your style! Your such a inspiration to me! 🙌🏻 [sic]’ gushed one fan.

See: Er… Is Love Island’s Jonny Mitchell Dating MIC Girl Stephanie Pratt?

Another defended her: ‘I love Gabby’s outfit choices actually, it’s unique and she doesn’t follow the crowd in any way. I understand you hate because your jealous of her individuality, but I am too. I however chose to express it in a positive manner instead of trying to tear her down!! Love you Gabby ❤❤keep doing what your doing… [sic]’.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

We thought Gabby looked absolutely fabulous.

And it’s about time that everyone stopped spreading negativity, don’t you think?

By Emily Jefferies