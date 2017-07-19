Fans Petition For Gabby Allen’s ‘Fit’ Brother To Join Love Island

Good looks clearly run in the family...

Love Island fans have been doing some digging and uncovered one member of an Islander’s family who they are petitioning to be put on the show.

Scrolling down Gabby Allen’s Instagram page, viewers of the show have found a picture of her younger brother… And they’re already falling in love.

Along with the caption: ‘Words can’t explain how proud I am of my lovely brother graduating today from Leeds University. You have done fantastically Ethan, we are made up with you! Dad will be grinning from ear to ear! Bravo. Next! ❤️🎓👏🎈🍾,’ Gabby posted this stunning snap last year…

Words can't explain how proud I am of my lovely brother graduating today from Leeds University. You have done fantastically Ethan, we are made up with you! Dad will be grinning from ear to ear! Bravo. Next! ❤️🎓👏🎈🍾 A post shared by ✨✨ ɢᴀʙʙʏ ᴅᴀᴡɴ ✨✨ (@gabbydawnallen) on Jul 13, 2016 at 12:47pm PDT

‘GET HIM ON LOVE ISLAND, MIKE WHO??? THIS BOY IS HEAVENLY,’ and ‘LORD JESUS LOOK AT HER BROTHER F***😍😍😍😍,’ are just some of the enthusiastic comments.

And it didn’t take long for the love to spread to Twitter, with people begging for Gabby’s brother Ethan to appear on the reality show: ‘Ok we have 9 days to get Gabby’s brother on #LoveIsland 😍.’

‘GABBY’S BROTHER EVERYONE, GABBY’S BROTHER!!,’ another excited fan shared online, and one used a classic Love Island phrase to convey their feelings: ‘Gabby’s brother is my type on paper 😍.’

Further encouragement from fans to get Ethan on the show came in the form of more tweets: ‘Get gabby’s brother on love island, oml,’ and ‘ngl i want gabby’s brother in the villa but also in my life.’

Happy birthday brother!! Have a boss day! You deserve it! Can't wait to see you! Love you 😎🎉🎁💃@eeallen_ A post shared by ✨✨ ɢᴀʙʙʏ ᴅᴀᴡɴ ✨✨ (@gabbydawnallen) on Mar 10, 2016 at 2:31am PST

With his social media on private, we have yet to find out Ethan’s opinion on entering the villa… but stranger things have happened, and we’re sure he could cause a good old stir amongst the Islanders.

Ready to meet the family, Marcel?

By Emily Jefferies