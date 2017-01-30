The Best Celebrity Instagram Photos Of The Week
These snaps have had us glued to our Insta feeds...
Oh, those celebrities know how to keep us entertained, don’t they?
Let’s be honest. Most of us turn straight to Instagram the minute we wake up to have a little peek at what our favourite celebrities have been up to. And we’re never short of surprises.
The social media platform is the A-list’s go-to place to debut a new hair colour, premiere a new relationship or show off a dazzling engagement rock. So basically, they use it exactly the same way we do.
But there’s also those glamorous lifestyles to fawn over.
The Kardashians are #1 for flaunting their lavish lifestyles on Instagram. Because who doesn’t want to see those new Ferarris (Kylie Jenner, we’re looking at you), those adorable family trips to Disney (oh North, you lucky thing) or those cheeky backstage model pics from Kendall?
And then there’s the LOLs.
Because who doesn’t want to see David Beckham snoozing on a plane after VB sneakily papped her tired hubby? Or a picture of Mark Wright’s expertly braided cornrows, courtesy of wife Michelle Keegan?
From cheeky bum selfies to barely-there eyebrows, there’s a whole world of celebrity Instagram craziness out there for us all to enjoy.
And now it’s all in one place… Knock yourselves out.
Bella And Gigi Hadid Attend Protest March In NYC
Model sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid march in NYC’s #NoBanNoWall protests, against Donald Trump’s immigrant ban.
Lauren Conrad Is One Gorgeous Mum-To-Be As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump, 2017
Lauren Conrad Announces Some Happy News On Instagram
The former Hills star is expecting her first child with her husband, William Tell…
Ashley Graham Is Vogue’s January Cover Star, 2016/17
Ashley Graham is Vogue’s January cover star, marking the first time a ‘plus size model has graced the cover of the magazine. Taking to Instagram, Ashley posted this shot with the caption: ‘hat an absolute honor! My first #vogue cover!! Thank you to everyone at @britishvogue! 💥🙌🏽💥#covergirl #beautybeyondsize #liveyourdreams.’
Rochelle Humes Announces Her Happy News On Instagram, 2016
Drake Fuels THOSE Dating Rumours By Posting A Photo Of Him And Taylor Swift To Instagram, 2016
GBBO’s Ruby Tandoh Swaps Her Bouncy Curls For A Striking Buzzcut, 2016
Billie Faiers Debuts Her Baby Bump On Instagram, 201g
The former TOWIE star shared this selfie with her fans, along with the caption: ‘Wow baby bump where have u come from ??? … #halfwaythere #20weeks…’
This Is What Happens When North West Is Let Loose On Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kits, 2016
Taylor Swift Shows Off A Shiny New Fringe And Flicky Cut At Pal Liberty Ross’ Birthday Bash, 2016
Hailey Baldwin Hosts Stradivarius’ The Event Paper Party, 2016
What do you get when you throw a bunch of A-listers into a seriously stylish store complete with resident DJ? The best London Fashion Week pre-party e-v-e-r, apparently! Last night, we headed to Stradivarius for their third ‘The Event Paper’ and boy was it one to remember. Hailey Baldwin, Caroline Flack and Lucy Meck were just three stars (we could barely keep count of the rest) who joined us to celebrate all things fashion, music and art, while souped-up waiters served signature Stradivarius cocktails. And, just when we thought things couldn’t get any better, Flackers took to the decks to spin some tunes. Now that’s how you do a party.
Caroline Flack Took To The Decks At Stradivarius’ The Event Paper, 2016
Roxie Nafousi Attends Stradivarius’ The Event Paper, 2016
Rebel Wilson Looks Pretty In Pink At Anna Camp And Skylar Astin’s Pitch Perfect Wedding, 2016
Swizz Beats Shares The Coolest MTV VMAs After-Party Snap *Ever*, 2016
Bella Hadid shares a first look at her new Calvin Klein campaign, 2016
Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Shares A Pic Of Herself *Right* Before Shaving Her Head, 2016
Love Island’s Malin Gives Us A Glimpse OfHer Gorgeous Natural Wavy Hair, 2016
David Shares An Adorable Picture Of Harper Having Nap Time On His Chest, 2016
Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her New Super Blunt Short Hair, 2016
Beyonce Shares A LOL Snap That Proves Jay Z Is An Insta-Husband, Too, 2016
Hugo Taylor Shares A *Very* Steamy Date Night Snap Of Him And Millie Mackintosh, 2016
Burger King Worker Fronts Burberry Brit Campaign, 2016
There's two reasons to be excited about the new Burberry Brit campaign. One: Brooklyn Beckham shot it. Two: A Burger King worker fronted it. Meet Lewis Helim. The 20-year-old was scouted while serving burgers at a Burger King in Liverpool before being signed to Select Models.
And apparently lil' old Lewis didn't even recognise his photographer. Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, he said: "I went to the shoot in London and I just thought he was a boy called Brooklyn – everything was so crazy that I couldn't take it in.
"I came off the set and Victoria Beckham was there looking at the images on the computer and told me I had a great look. I knew I recognised her but I didn't realise who she was.
"Later on I told one of the other models I had always wanted to be a footballer and they told me I should speak to Brooklyn's dad, so I said 'who's he?'
"It was only then it all added up. They were lovely, genuine people."
All hail Lewis.
Taboo From The Black Eyed Peas Shows Off A New Look After Shaving Off Those Signature Long Locks, 2016
TOWIE’s Pete Wicks Looks Totally Different Without His Signature Locks In This Throwback Snap, 2016
Kim Kardashian Furiously Denies Photoshopping Her Waist In The MILF$ Video With A Cheeky Snapchat, 2016
Love Island’s Malin Bumps Into Former Contestant Jonathan Clark On The Beach In Ibiza, 2016
Kendall Jenner Is Spotted On A Date With Rapper A$AP Rocky In Paris, 2016
Marco Pierre White Junior Looked *Totally* Different Two Years Ago, 2016
Justin Bieber Wears Shorts Over Skinny Jeans And Fans Just Cannot Deal, 2016
Charlotte Crosby Gets Fans Confused With A Video Of An Engagement Ring, 2016
Okay, so Charlotte actually posted this video on Snapchat, but we NEED to talk about it. After *that* Gaz Beadle drama, she shocked everyone by posting a clip of what appeared to be her wearing an engagement ring… except it's not her hand.
In truth, Char had ended up witnessing a romantic proposal during a personal appearance in an Australian nightclub. She managed to film the whole thing live, and afterwards gave viewers a close-up of the lucky lady's ring. Aw. Cute, no?!
Fearne Cotton Teases New Hair On Instagram, 2016
Lily Rose Depp Looks Every Inch The Model At Her High School Prom In LA, 2016
Millie Mackintosh Shows Fans That Her Wedding Ring Is Off As Things Heat Up With Hugo Taylor, 2016
Davina McCall Gets Tonnes Of Compliments After Showing Off Her Toned Bod On Instagram, 2016
Holly Willoughby Gets Touchy Feely With Husband Dan On Instagram With A Cute Kissing Video, 2016
X Factor’s Sam Bailey Looks Dramatically Different In A New Mega Glam Selfie, 2016
Peter Andre Confirms That Wife Emily MacDonagh Is Pregnant With Their Second Child Via This Cute Baby Scan, 2016
Karlie Kloss Named New Face Of Swarovski, 2016
Following in the footsteps of fellow former VS model Miranda Kerr, Karlie Kloss has officially been named the new face of jewellery powerhouse Swarovski. Klossy will be a spokesperson for the brand for the next two years. #GirlCrush.
Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Make Their Instagram Debut With Their First Ever Couple Photo, 2016
Cheryl And Eva Longoria Face Swap, And Both Manage To Still Look *Beautiful*, 2016
Blake Lively Gives Us A Sneak Peak At Her Cannes Wardrobe, 2016
With Cannes film festival fast approaching we’ve been desperate to see what our fave stars will be wearing, and thanks to Blake our prayers have been answered! Teasing this sneaky snap of her dresses for the evening the pregnant star shows her excitement with the caption “Everybody Cannes Cannes, 4 more days.” If we had sequins like that we’d be showing them off too!
Kim Kardashian Is Back To Blonde On Instagram (But It’s Only For A Shoot), 2016
Victoria Beckham Shares One Of Her First Ever Selfies (And It’s Pout-Tasttic), 2016
Gogglebox’s Scarlett Moffatt Finally Confirms That She Has A Boyfriend With This Cute Collage Of Beau Luke Crodden, 2016
Gigi Hadid Posts A Photo Of Her 21st Birthday Cake From Boyfriend Zayn Malik, 2016
Clearly smitten with her horse-themed masterpiece, Gigi tweeted ‘he wins’ next to this sweet shot of her birthday treat from Zayn. Naw. Impressive work, Malik! He clearly knows is lady well (Gigi is often seen riding on her Snapchat account)
Lottie Moss Reveals Debut Vogue Cover, 2016
Having bagged campaigns with Miss Vogue, Teen Vogue AND walking for Sonia Rykiel, it was only a matter of time before modelling maestro big M a.k.a Kate Moss’ lil’ sis secured herself a Vogue cover. Et voila. Yesterday, the 18-year-old took to Instagram to share Vogue’s May cover featuring herself and Lucky Blue Smith looking totally flawless – obvs. Now that’s what you call stepping up to the mark. Watch out, Kate.
Taylor Swift Accidentally Makes Her Bodyguard Famous With *This* Picture, 2016
When Taylor shared a cute Instagram snap of her and Lily Aldridge enjoying a day out ar Disneyland, we’re sure she didn’t expect her cool-as-a-cucumber bodyguard’s face to go totally viral. Whilst the girls are wailing in the front of the rollercoaster cab, Swifty’s bodyguard doesn’t even crack a smile as he maintains his hard-man image in the back. LOL. Unsurprisingly, the image has now been shared EVERYWHERE.
Britney Spears Posts Selfie With Leonardo DiCaprio, 2016
Britney just well and truly stole the #TBT crown. Yep, yesterday the pop princess shared a vintage snap of herself and Leo back in the day looking totally a-dorable. We can only imagine the other gems she's got stored in her old photo albums… More, Britney, more!
Kim Kardashian Gives A Nod To Her Controversial Nude Selfie By Posing Topless With Emily Ratajkowski, 2016
Nope, she's not done with the naked Instagram snaps yet, people. Just now, Kim shared a topless photo of her and model Emily Ratajkowski as a cheeky tribute to *that* nude photo. 'When we're like…we both have nothing to wear LOL @emrata', Kim captioned the image. Yep, the censor bars are back…
Nigella Lawson Surprises Everyone With This Unexpected Makeover, 2016
The TV chef certainly gave fans a shock when she posted this photo to Instagram with the caption: “Well, here’s a look!”. Thankfully, she later updated her caption by adding: “Alert: it’s not real!” LOL.
Tennis Star Ruben Torres Proposed To Girlfriend Hilary Swank With A Huge Rock, 2016
Joey Essex Looks Totally Different With His New Bleach Blonde Hair, 2016
Willow Smith Is Chanel’s Newest Ambassador
Yep, the 15-year-old has just joined the likes of Blake Lively, Kristen Stewart and Lily-Rose Depp as an ambassadress of Chanel after being chosen by none other than Godfather of Fashion Karl Lagerfeld. And she certainly hasn't taken it for granted. Speaking to the Telegraph, she said: "It's not everyday that a 15-year-old black girl with dreads gets elected to be the Chanel ambassador.
"I know a lot of girls that look like me and feel that they're not beautiful and feel like they don't have a place in the media or a place in the world," she continued. "I want them to know that's not true, and if you're confident and you love yourself then everything you see, your perception will start to change and you'll see things differently. I want to show those girls that might not think they're beautiful but they are."
This isn't her first big fashion gig though – the actress was also chosen to front Marc Jacobs' A/W15 campaign. Style and experience? Smart move, Karl.
Karlie Kloss Debuts A Bright Blue Dip-Dye On Instagram, 2016
Supermodel Karlie Kloss took to Instagram to show off a pretty drastic hair makeover last night… Her followers were treated to a selfie of the model wearing cool blue hair extensions, which perfectly matched her colbalt blue eyeliner *points for co-ordination, Karlie!
Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Freckles For Her Fans, 2016
The 18-year-old decided to embrace her natural beauty in response to fans asking to see her *real* skin, writing underneath this image: ‘I saw someone comment why I don’t embrace my freckles anymore. So here’s a freckle appreciation post’. Naww. What a cutie!
Kim Kardashian Is Back To Her Naked Best After Posting A Seriously Naughty Instagram Snap, 2016
The mum of two has been fairly tame on Instagram since giving birth to Saint West, but that all changed this morning when she decided to shock with *this* naked selfie. ‘When you’re like I have nothing to wear LOL’, she joked. Nearly 300k likes in an hour? Well, this is Kim we’re talking about…
Cheryl Fernandez-Versini Posts A Moving Message To Mum Joan Callaghan, 2016
To celebrate Mother’s Day, Cheryl pays tribute to her mum with the emotive words: ‘On this day of celebrating our mothers I am posting one of my favorites .. I love you mam. Thank you so much for being more than a mother to me.. For being my friend, my rock and always thinking of us (kids & grandkids) and others before yourself.. You really deserve to be celebrated. Such a special woman. Love you loads ! [sic].’ Aw!
Courtney Cox, Kris Jenner, Kim K, Kanye, Sacha Baron Cohen And Isla Fisher Have Been Hanging Out , 2016
Alicia Vikander And Michael Fassbender *Finally* Go Public With A Cute Smooch At The Oscars, 2016
Anna Wintour Shares The Cannoli Love, 2016
We’re all partial to a pastry or two, and last night Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour proved she’s just like us. Yep, at a Milan Fashion Week dinner in honour of Instagram founder Kevin Systrom, guests posted a series of snaps hailing the Italian cannoli pastry – Ms Wintour included!
Cheryl Fernandez-Versini Shows What She Looks LIke On NO Sleep, 2016
The X Factor judge shared a morning selfie the day after the BRITs and wrote: ‘Morning after no time to sleep . Me haffi #werkwerkwerkwerkwerkwerk’. *Sigh*. If only we looked this good after an all-nighter…
Kim Kardashian Shows What Happens When She Takes Kanye And North Shopping, 2016
LOL. Kim captioned this hilarious snoozy image: ‘So today we went baby shopping with @johnlegend & @chrissyteigen Kanye & North were a little too quiet. We found them passed out in the middle of the store #TheRealLifeOfPablo.’ Well, we hope they didn’t offend Chrissy and John too much!
Millie Mackintosh Gives Us A Peek Into Her LFW Beauty Prep, Feb 2016
Millie Mackintosh treated her followers to a no make-up selfie whilst getting ready for a busy day at London Fashion Week. The ex-MIC star instagrammed a snap of herself in the bath rocking a sheet face mask, captioning the pic "Ready for my close up!"… Even with zero make-up and a dodgy face mask, we still think Millie Mack is still a total babe, don't you agree?!
Cheryl Fernandez-Versini Gives Us A Glimpse Of Her Brit Awards Outfit, 2016
For some reason, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini's face looks a *little* different at the Brit Awards…
Ah, it's her eyes! The X Factor judge pops in green contacts for the London ceremony, telling fans on Instagram: 'Practicing my snap #BRITs.'
Yolanda Foster Shares A Throwback Family Snap, Feb 2016
Real housewife and mum to Gigi, Bella and Anwar, Yolanda Foster often posts proud pics of her model children on her Instagram page. She shared this old family snap of her three cuties enjoying breakfast, along with the caption: “❤️TBT Before I knew that carbs turn into sugar and that gluten free was an option…… #LiveAndLearn #Motherhood #HappyMeals #Home.” Doesn’t look like those carbs did them any harm…
Kim Kardashian Receives A Special Delivery, 2016
Since giving birth to son Saint West in December, Kimmy K has set herself the goal of losing a whopping 70lbs. Yep, and while she looks just as fab now as she did pre-baby, designer Olivier Rousteing has given her even more reason to do so. In an Instagram captioned, “Thank you @olivier_rousteing and @balmain for the motivation!!! LOL”, Kim gave us serious wardrobe envy with a special Balmain delivery complete with a whole load of signature bodycon frocks and waist-sinching belts. Now that’s a reason to lose weight if ever we saw one…
Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Gorgeous New Blonde Locks On Instagram, 2016
Blake Lively In Her Dream Shoe Wardrobe, 2016
Prince Harry Parties With Cara Delevingne, Sienna Miller And Suki Waterhouse, 2016
Despite their close promixity at many an A-list event, it's not often we see celebs and royalty alike partying with one another, which is why we were SO excited to come across Poppy Delevingne's recent upload (now deleted, FYI). Yep, the socialite Instagrammed a snap of herself, Prince Harry, Cara, Sienna, Margot Robbie and even Princess Eugenie having a lorra lorra laughs together at her Christmas party. We'll assume our invite got lost in the post…
Leon Jackson Winner Of The 2007 X Factor, 2016
Kate Hudson In This Cheeky Bath Tub Snap, 2016
Jena Malone Announced Her Pregnancy In The Sweetest Way, 2016
Victoria Beckham In Double Denim In This Throwback Pic With Pal Emma Bunton, 2016
Ellie Goulding rocks a wedding dress
Cheryl Fernandez-Versini Shares A Throwback Of Her And A Fresh-Faced Justin Bieber, 2016
Hold up, since when were these two pals?! The X Factor judge shared this adorable throwback of her hanging out with the What Do You Mean singer, writing: ‘#tbt baby biebs.’ Look at those cheeks!
Katy Perry Hinting To A Possible Zoolander 2 Role, 2016
Harry Styles Celebrating His Birthday With Nick Grimshaw And Friends, 2016
High School Musical Stars Reunite, 2016
To mark a decade since High School Musical hit the big screen, the stars of the show reunited to film segments that will be shown during a special anniversary broadcast. Yep, Ashley Tisdale and even Vanessa Hudgens joined their co-stars to commemorate the time, but there was one person in particular we couldn't help but notice missing. Hollywood hearthrob Zac Efron a.k.a. Troy Bolton was unable to make the get-together, although a personal message has been recorded to include in the special episode. Clear your diaries, ladies – it'll be aired on the Disney channel later this month…
Taylor Swift And GodSon Leo, “Pretty Wild That 6 Months Ago, LT Wasn’t Even Born Yet And Now He Chews On My Fingers.”, 2016
Justin Bieber Debuts His New Purple Hair With A Half-Naked Instagram Selfie, 2015
Zayn Malik’s Shoot Director Drops A Big Hint, 2016
Rumour has it that it's only a matter of time before former 1D member Zayn Malik will debut his very first solo music video. And while on set for a shoot with Billboard Magazine, creative director Janice Min gave us even more reason to think so. Yep, Min posted a snap of Zayn and in the caption referred to the "neon signs that were in his music video". Erm. What music video? Please let it be true!
Adele Gives Us Serious Fitspo, 2016
Along with pretty much everyone in the world right now, Adele has been starting the new year the healthy way – in the gym. But while most A-listers have been posting snaps of themselves without a hair out of place, Adele’s gym selfie is one we can all resonate with. Tears of torture? Check. Make-up free? Check. Sweat? Triple check. We love you, Adele!
Liz Hurley Posts A Hilarious Christmas Card, 2015
If there’s one thing that says Happy Christmas, it’s Liz Hurley in a teeny bikini, santa hat and a faux snowy mountain background. And as if us ogling her isn’t enough, there’s a whole wolfpack drooling over her perfectly honed bod, too. Ho, ho, ho!
Derek Zoolander And Mario Testino Shooting For Cîroc Vodka, 2015
Suki Waterhouse Flashes Her Pert Derriere, 2015
It’s no secret that Suki Waterhouse has a body to die for, but her most recent Instagram post just well and truly confirmed it. In a hilarious #tbt snap, the model unveiled her perfectly sculpted booty, wearing just a teeny tiny thong, a fur shawl and a beret. Phwoar!
Justin Bieber Posts Selfie With Jennifer Aniston, 2015
It’s no surprise that this cute snap already has over 1 million likes on Instagram. The social media shy Jennifer Aniston with Biebs himself!
Millie Mackintosh Trades Hubby Professor Green In For Her Pup, 2015
Remember that racy bath snap Millie’s hubby posted on Instagram a few weeks back? Well, Miss Mackintosh has just created a stir with yet another bath snap. This time, though, it’s not Mr Green she’s joined by, but her adorable canine friend Arthur. N’aww!
Kendall Jenner Rocks Grungy Pink Hair In The November Issue Of Vogue, 2015
Gwen Stefani Poses With Niece Stella In This Adorable Snap, 2015
Gwen uploaded the cutest picture to date of herself and niece Stella dressed in a pink harajuku girl outfit, captioning the snap: 'Stella and @gwenstefani #harajukugirl Gx @chasingff Gx' HOW sweet?
Kendall Jenner Poses For Her Raunchiest Shoot Yet, 2015
Kendall Jenner just followed in her big sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian's footsteps by posing semi-naked. And WOAH.
This shoot was with Kardashian/Jenner favourites Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, and sees Kendall get *very* steamy in a shower. We think Caitlyn needs to cover her eyes…
Scott Disick Has Shocked *Everyone* With This Instagram Snap Of Kourtney, 2015
Rumours have been flying around that Scott has a new girlfriend, and his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian appeared to have completely ended, so it's understandable that his latest Instagram update – a regram of Kourtney's naked shoot with Vanity Fair – has caused a LOT of confusion.
To add to the speculation, Scott captioned the image: 'Now that's 1 hot mama'.
One user wrote, 'CAN THEY JUST GET BACK TOGETHER!?' whilst many more simply commented 'what?'.
We're right there with you, guys…
Singer Pink Looks Unrecognisable As She Dons A Bowie-Style Wig For A Fancy Dress Party, 2015
Gone is the singer’s cropped blonde hair, and in its place a full-on curly wig. HOW ace does she look?! ‘Went to a disco dance party last night as the girl I always wanted to be. One Part Bowie one part bank robber’, she captioned the image. Fierce.
Frankie Bridge Heads Back To The Gym After Having Son Carter, 2015
Two months after giving birth to her second son Carter, Frankie Bridge is back in the gym. She captioned this Instagram photo: ‘1st day back in the gym. I ache already! Thanks to @reshapeology.’
Ellie Goulding Reveals Her Surprising Hair Secret, 2015
Ooh. So Ellie Goulding has a *very* surprising hair secret. The singer captioned this photo: 'I swear since I went veggie bout two years ago my hair just grows and grows it used to sort of just stay the same length.'
Hmmm. While we're not sure if this is medically possible, we think Ellie looks lovely with her longer 'do.
Katy Perry Pokes Fun At Khloe Kardashian’s Velvet Car
Remember when Khloe Kardashian unveiled her velvet-covered car?! (How could you forget?). Well, Katy Perry couldn't help but make a bit of a joke about the extravagant purchase, sharing this photo of lint rollers with her followers.
Katy captioned the image: 'For the whip @khloekardashian #ocdme,' referring to the fact that things *may* get stuck to the material and need an easy method of removal. Lolz.
Nicole Scherzinger Gets *Everyone* Talking With This Mysterious Wedding Dress Snap, 2015
Something you want to tell us, Scherzy?! Nicole uploaded several shots of her looking gorgeous as a bride on Instagram, and her fans have gone totally crazy, speculating that the singer has tied the knot suddenly. We’re betting it’s more likely to be a bridal-themed photoshoot, but still – she makes one beaut bride, no?
Justin Bieber Is Giving Beauty Advice On Snapchat These Days, 2015
Khloe Kardashian Gets Her Range Rover Wrapped In Velvet, 2015
Just when we thought the Kardashians couldn’t get more extravagent… ‘Thank you @westcoastcustoms for lacing my range. Yes, he wrapped my truck in velvet and I LOVE it!!! I feel like my car is rocking a Sean John sweat suit’, Khloe captioned this snap. Wow. Talk about OTT…
Kaley Cuoco Is Supported By Friends And Family After Her Split, 2015
Days after announcing her split from husband Ryan Sweeting, Kaley Cuoco captioned this Instagram photo: ‘I have the greatest friends and family on this earth!!’ We’re very glad she’s got so many supportive people by her side.
Kylie Jenner Posts An Intriguing Snapchat From Sister Kendall, 2015
Um. Does Kendall Jenner *really* not like her younger sister Kylie's boyfriend Tyga?! Kylie posted this Snapchat image to Instagram, giving it the caption: 'thanks Kendall.'
Seeing as Kylie and Tyga seem to have the full support of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, we're guessing this isn't the case. But we suppose it IS a bit 'ew' to see your sibling cuddle up with their boyf. Especially when you're the single one.
We feel you, Kendall!
Sam Smith Fools Around With Cara Delevingne (And A Helicopter), 2015
Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Her Tummy Caught In A Zip Backstage At Dsquared2 SS16
The Victoria's Secret angel had to be assisted by the medical team backstage at Dsquared2 after getting her skin caught in the zip of one of the dresses she was being fitted into. Ouch!
Gigi Hadid Posts Throwback Snap Of Mother Yolanda Foster Who Looks Uncannily Similar To Her
Kylie Jenner Flashes Her New Gold Tooth In An Instagram Video, 2015
Mollie King Plays With Frankie Bridge’s Children, 2015
Frankie Bridge just shared her first Instagram photo of baby Carter! She re-posted this adorable snap from her Saturdays bandmate Mollie King, who'd been playing with Carter and his big brother Parker.
Mollie captioned the image: 'Can I join the family @francescabridge?? #AuntMolls #CanITakeThemHome #Practising,' to which Frankie replied: 'Look who came to visit!! Apparently they like her love my boys …'
Practising?! What will David Gandy think?
Mindy Kaling Has To Be Sewn Up After A Frock Faux Pas On Set Of The Mindy Project, 2015
Proving it’s not all glamour on a TV set, the funny woman took to Instagram to show what can happen when you brave bodycon. ‘When you split the seam of your dress doing some physical comedy because you have a big butt and you need to be sewn up. Glenn is brave. #themindyproject’ she wrote. Oops.
Kate Moss Takes A Saucy Photo Of Cara Delevingne Naked In Bed Whilst Hanging Out With Mert Alas, 2015
Crikey! After their Mango SS16 photocall in Madrid, it looks like the two models went straight to bed to get pap happy with some seriously sexy selfies… 'Super CARA selfie swap @caradelevingne #katemoss #mertandmarcus photo by #katemoss', photographer Mert Alas captioned this Instagram pic of Cara in bed.
Paris Jackson Looks Totally Different As She Emerges On Instagram As A Selfie-Obsessed 17-Year-Old, 2015
Lily-Rose Depp Was Subject To An Instagram Hacking, 2015
Lily-Rose Depp worried everyone when ALL of the photographs disappeared from her Instagram account, with many believing she may have given up on the world of social media fame.
But, she returned with a bang with one stripped back selfie, assuring fans: 'Got hacked but I'm back online… you guys come on! let me LIVE!' Phew.
Panic over!
David Beckham Honours His Wife Victoria, 2015
David Beckham wrote a touching love note alongside this photo of wife Victoria, saying: 'Proud of what this young lady has done and achieved … Exciting night at Dover Street @victoriabeckham @haigclub.' Nawww.
The couple had just enjoyed a VIP dinner at Victoria's London store, which was decorated with these AH-mazing white balloons. How much fun?!
Their eldest son Brooklyn also joined in the celebrations, as well as celebrities including Dougie Poynter, Ellie Goulding and Noel Gallagher.
‘Never Tell Jennifer L Your Room Number’ – Amy Schumer Gets Pranked By JLaw Following Her Emmy Win, 2015
Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Rarely-Seen Natural ‘Healthy Curls’, 2015
Lucy Watson Shows Off Her Gorgeous Red Pout On Instagram, 2015
Made In Chelsea's Lucy Watson has taken to Twitter to hit back at accusations that she's had a little help in the lip department.
The feisty brunette said: "Can people stop having a go at me for getting my lips done … I haven't."
We love straight-talking, Watson.
Lorde Hits Up NYFW Wearing Make-Up On One Side Of Her Face Only, 2015
Oh Lorde. You are badass. Because this girl doesn't let an eye infection get in the way of a good time… (or of looking great), and still hit up NYFW with Drake with only half of her face made-up. After tonnes of fans asked her what was wrong with her eye, she posted this and wrote:
'The skin is peeling off my lips and hands these days I very rarely see the sun and my eye is weeping and screaming and it's fashion week and everyone already thinks i'm strange and it's a kanye show where the freaks are beautiful so why not say f**k it and let's dance with the melodrama?' Still looking totally fierce, gurl.
MIC’s Louise Thompson Tries On A Fringed Uma Thurman Wig On The King’s Road, 2015
Kendall Jenner Gives Her Legs A Quick Shave During NYFW, 2015
Kendall Jenner’s been *very* busy during NYFW, meaning she hasn’t had time to, erm, shave her legs. She captioned this Instagram video of herself seeing to her pins in the back of a car: ‘so much fashion, not enough week #YouGottaDoWhatYouGottaDo.’ Lolz. Just as well she had that bottle of water handy…
Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Kris Jenner-Style Hair, 2015
Woah. How different does Kendall Jenner look with short hair?! In fact, we think she kinda resembles her mum Kris.
Vogue Brasil posted this photo to Instagram, so we presume it's just a temporary makeover for a shoot. But if Kendall ever DOES decide to go for the chop, she could totally pull it off.
Kendall Jenner Hilariously Gatecrashes BFF Gigi Hadid And Joe Jonas’ Date At The US Open, 2015
Kylie Jenner Celebrates Hitting 35 Million Followers With A Saucy Instagram Snap, 2015
Kylie Jenner has been taking notes from her older sis' Kim – the only way to celebrate an Instagram milestone is with a stand-out selfie, no?
But King Kylie's bootylicious photo, which has already gained over 1 million likes, has caused many of her followers to question whether the star has enhanced her famous ass-et.
Whether it's the result of some serious squatting or something else entirely, there's no doubt that Kylie's picked up those killer Kardashian genes.
Work it, girl.
Kim Kardashian Nearly Upstages The Bride At A Friend’s Wedding In A Dramatic Caped Valentino Dress, 2015
Professor Green and Millie Mackintosh Share A Saucy Snap, 2015
While enjoying a romantic bubble bath with 26-year-old wife and former MIC star Millie, Pro Green took to Instagram to post a rather raunchy snap of his other half. Captioned: “#bathfortwo #merelysavinghermodesty #couldibeanypaler”, the singer used his feet to cover Millie’s nips. How cheeky!
Taylor Swift Shares A Photo Of Her Extravagant Gift From New BFF Kanye West, 2015
A make-up free (and totally gorge) Taylor seemed overjoyed with her sweet pressie from rapper Kanye after the two made up at the MTV VMAs. ‘Awwww Kanye sent me the coolest flowers!! #KanTay2020 #BFFs’, she captioned the image. Hang on, don’t those look like they were taken from Kimye’s famous wedding wall of roses?! Thrifty…
The Little Mix Ladies Joke Around At Bedtime, 2015
Woah. How smokin' do Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall look in the top half of this photo?! Perrie is *so* showing ex-fiancé Zayn Malik what he's missing.
On the other hand, loved-up ladies Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson joke around with popcorn and comfy clothes, captioning the photo: 'Single VS taken…. #SleepoverFun #whenyouretakenandyoudonthavetotrynomore.' Lolz.
Khloe Kardashian Asks Her Family For Some Important Beauty Advice, 2015
Kim Kardashian Puts An End To Those Kanye West Split Rumours, 2015
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been been plagued by break-up rumours since Kanye failed to turn up to a Kardashian/Jenner holiday in St Barths (despite them showing a united front at the VMAs a few weeks later).
However, Kim *certainly* put a stop to suggestions when she posted this photo to Instagram.
She captioned the image: '#TBT COMPLEX 2009 (I was on one cover side & Kanye on the other side) #MeantToBe.' Nawww.
Kendall Jenner Works Boy-Inspired Knickers And A Tee In Bed As She Flashes *Those* Abs, 2015
'Bed all day. Rodeo tonight', Kendall captioned the sexy snap.
Robert Pattinson Crashes A Wedding, 2015
Who WOULDN’T want Robert Pattinson to show up on their wedding day?! That’s exactly what happened to a couple who got hitched in same Northern Ireland hotel that the actor was staying in. A guest captioned this image: ‘#robertpattinson #northernireland #cullodenhotel #tomandsarahswedding #celebrities.’ Amazing. Photo: @rachelreid76
Blake Lively Shares A Photo Of Her And Her Ruthless Personal Trainer, Don Saladino, 2015
Want to know how Blake got her post-baby body fighting fit again? Well, she just showed you. ‘This fit dude, @donsaladino NOSE how to kick my butt (see what I did there ) #WhyIsCelluliteIsSoMuchCuterOnBabies’, the actress wrote next to a snap of her and NY-based fitness guru Don Saladino. Don, we want your business card.
Perrie Edwards Gets Her Halloween Practice In Early And Transforms Into A Cheetah, 2015
Eva Longoria Has Returned To The Desperate Housewives Set… Eeek!, 2015
Eva got Desperate Housewives fans SO excited when she shared a photo of her standing on Wisteria Lane… ‘New job, same street! #WisteriaLane #Telenovela’, she captioned the snap. But actually, it’s just for her new TV show called ‘Hot And Bothered’, which is being filmed on the same set. Boooo. We are still awaiting the comeback…
Frankie Bridge Has A Hair Emergency, 2015
Eek! Frankie Bridge told fans with this photo: ‘Handy when you’ve just had a baby and you have a hair emergency and your friends a hairdresser! Sent me my toner over to sort my colour out! Genius @alexlouisegarcia not sure anyone will be hiring me anytime soon though!’ We hope it’s all sorted now, Frankie!
Rob Kardashian Takes A Rare Selfie For Instagram And Looks Noticeably Slimmer, 2015
Rosie Fortescue Works A Seriously Saucy Outfit To A Meeting, 2015
Rosie Fortescue makes a *major* statement in this lattice-detailed piece, captioning her photo: ‘Probably not the most appropriate dress for my meeting. Dress from @spottedonceleb.’ You make it work, Rosie!
Khloe Kardashian Tries On The Ultimate Waist Trainer After A Gym Session, 2015
Antonio Banderas Announces He Has Enrolled At CSM, 2015
The Mask of Zorro actor took to Instagram yesterday to announce he has been dabbling in the world of fashion with a course at Central Saint Martins college in London. Surprising, we know, but with the likes of McQueen and Stella McCartney having studied there, we can’t wait to see how this pans out..
Perrie Edwards Cuddles An Adorable Baby, 2015
Perrie Edwards has ditched Zayn Malik for a new man – and isn’t he totally adorable?! Perrie captioned this photo: ‘The love of my life!’ before telling fans: ‘PLEASE! I can’t cope, i could kiss his chubby cheeks all day!’ Nawww.
Amber Rose Swaps Her Famous Buzzcut For A Long, Blonde Wig, 2015
Kris Jenner Posts A Snap Of Her And Jennifer Lawrence In Bed, 2015
When Kris Jenner posted this hilarious snap of her and Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence goofing around in her bedroom, millions of fans were stumped about how the situation had come about. The mystery has now been solved – J Law's friends threw her a surprise birthday party in Hollywood this week and invited Kris Jenner along because Jennifer is a mega reality TV junkie. The two were drinking wine and dancing together all night. We see a lifelong friendship in store…
Kylie Jenner Actually Gets A Laugh Out Of Kanye West As They Hang With Kim And Tyga, 2015
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her ‘Pregnancy Lips’, 2015
Kim Kardashian has previously explained that her face changes when she's pregnant – and this photo proves just that.
The reality star looks glowing and gorgeous in a selfie taken during a family holiday in St Barths, but we can't help noticing that her pout looks rather plumper than usual. Kim – who's expecting her second child with hubby Kanye West – explains with the caption: 'Pregnancy lips.'
Not a bad side effect…
Jennifer Lopez Posts Snap Of Her New Paper Cover In Which She Appears With Olivier Rousteing, 2015
Move over Kim Kardashian, J Lo's new Paper cover looks set to break the internet too. The gorgeous singer appears with Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing in the magazine's latest issue.
Khloe Kardashian Shares The Results Of The Family Poll About Who Looked Better: Kylie Or Kris? 2015
Poor Kylie! The 18-year-old lost in a swimsuit-off between her and her mum after Khloe held a family poll and both Kim and Rob Kardashian voted against her… Still, you can't deny that Kris looked *mega*. Oh, to have those genes.
Harper Beckham Gets A Mani-Pedi From Jennifer Lopez’s Manicurist, 2015
‘Big girl having her nails done x thank u @tombachik kisses from Los Angeles x’, Victoria captioned this adorable image of her daughter getting her mani on in LA. It’s alright for some!
Victoria Beckham Shows What Her And David *Really* Get Up To On Their Private Jet, 2015
Sleeping, people. SLEEPING. If you’re daddy David, anyway… ‘Been a hard day for daddy x kisses from sunny LA x’, VB wrote. Naw.
Amanda Bynes Returns To Social Media Looking Happy And Healthy At The SOAR LA Gala, 2015
Lady Gaga Dyes Her Swimming Pool Red For An American Horror Story Party, 2015
Lady Gaga *definitely* knows how to throw a party, right? The singer has been cast in the new series of American Horror Story – and (naturally) she's celebrated by turning her swimming pool red for a bash with her co-stars.
Gaga captioned this shot: 'bloody pool for the cast, sorry #AHSfans, there's few pictures. At my parties, killer friends have more fun, when no evidence is left behind.' Ooh, creepy.
Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Take An Uber With Princess Beatrice And Boyfriend Dave Clark In NY, 2015
The Stars Of Disney’s Aladdin Had A Reunion, 2015
Hoorah for Disney!
Our nostalgia levels have reached new heights this morning, as the voices of Aladdin and Jasmine collided in the real world, and even shared a selfie together. Ahhh.
All sorts of magic happened at this year's Disney convention. But this one has to take the biscuit.
Ah-mazing.
Mark Wright Lets Wife Michelle Keegan Give Him A Hair Makeover, 2015
‘Look what Iv had to deal with tonight !! I can watch the footy if she can do this to my Barnet!!’, the former TOWIE star captioned this snap of his new plaited ‘do, courtesy of wife Mich. Maybe not your finest look, Mark…
Taylor Swift Dedicates A Song To Her New Godson, 2015
T-Swift is known for bringing people on stage to perform alongside her, but last night the Shake It Off singer surprised fans with a grand gesture, dedicating a song to one very special person in particular.
One of Taylor's BFFs, Jaime King, named her the Godmother to her son Leo. And Taylor has said that meeting him for the first time caused her to see the world a little differently.
In her tear-jerking speech, she revealed: "I wrote it when I was like 18 or 19, but my friend just had a baby and she made me godmother of it and I was holding this little baby the other night, and I was just thinking differently," she said. "When you're holding onto something that's so innocent and so perfect and has no idea what's coming for it with the world. The world is going to throw so many things at you as we grow up."
SOB.
Khloe Kardashian Shares Her *First* Instagram Pic Of New Boyfriend James Harden, 2015
Khloe captioned the image: 'LA face with an Oakland booty'.Yes, Khloe, because we're all looking at your hot bod and NOT at the fact that you've just shared your sneaky first pic of your new boyfriend in a burrito shop. Sweet tactics…
Kourtney Kardashian Sends A Cryptic Message, 2015
Is this a message to her ex Scott Disick? Weeks after their split, Kourtney Kardashian posted the Instagram message: ‘The more you love your decisions, the less you need others to love them.’ While this is very intriguing, we’re glad she seems to be in a good place.