French Montana Congratulates Ex Khloe Kardashian On Her ‘Pregnancy’

Another one of Khloe's exes has spoken out about this big news...

After reports emerged that Kim Kardashian West had officially hired a surrogate to carry her third child with rapper husband Kaye West AND little sis Kylie Jenner, 20, was expecting her first with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, the last thing we expected was a THIRD member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew to be pregnant…

But shortly afterwards, sources announced that Khloe Kardashian was also pregnant with her first child.

Yep, we couldn’t believe it either.

And now Khloe ex-boyfriend French Montana has spoken out about the news…

A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

‘Congratulations to her,’ he told The Blast. ‘She’ll be a great mom.’

Despite neither confirming or denying the pregnancy news (yet) the 33 year old recently said on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she would like to have children her basketball player beau Tristan Thompson.

‘I mean, I really don’t know. I honestly wish we could just be together. When you make plans, God laughs,’ she said. ‘Tristan and I within the next 70 years we will hopefully have kids together. And if not, it’ll just be him and I clubbing it up, rosé all day, living life on a yacht.’

While Khloe is living in Los Angeles, boyfriend Tristan lived in Cleveland and the KUWTK star opened up about their long-distance relationship: ‘For the past eight months, I have been basically bicoastal,’ she told her family members. #It is gruelling, but I like being in Cleveland – it’s a much simpler life, and I actually love it and crave it. I go to a lot of basketball games. It’s very [much] like my old life.’ Fingers crossed that Khloe speaks out about the ‘baby’ news soon… The suspense is too much!