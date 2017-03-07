We’ve FALLEN In Love (With A Film You Need To See)

Have a night out on us because we’re offering you the chance to see epic fantasy film Fallen for free, before anyone else…

Awards season might be over, but don’t worry, we have another huge film for you! Fallen is adapted from Lauren Kate’s best-selling novel and we are obsessed with this fantastical and romantic flick that ends up being the ultimate battle between good and evil.

Fallen follows Luce, (played by Addison Timlin), who is sent to Sword + Cross boarding school because she doesn’t seem to be able to fit in anywhere else.

It’s there she meets the attractive and mysterious Daniel (played by Jeremy Irvine), who she’s inexplicably drawn to. However, he wants nothing to do with her. But fate has a funny way of intervening and as her strange flashbacks and visions start, she realizes that he’s connected to her in a way she could never imagine. And that means the little matter of taking a huge leap of faith, choosing to side between heaven and hell.

Fans of Twilight will love the epic saga of Fallen and even if you’ve never read the book, it’s impossible not to get swept up in the intensity of Luce and Daniel’s romance. What’s more, Look are offering over 3000 tickets, for you and up to four friends (erm, amazing right?) to watch it the week of the release.

Fallen (cert 12A) hits cinemas on March 10th! To get your hands on up to four tickets, go to Showfilmfirst.com and enter the code FALLEN now.

Tickets are available at the following cinemas:

Consumer advice: moderate violence, threat, infrequent strong language. The feature contains flashing images.