Frankie And Wayne Bridge Make A Hilarious Sex Confession

Frankie and Wayne appeared on new show Married To A Celebrity...

Singer Frankie Sanford met her husband Wayne Bridge have been together since 2010 after meeting at a party and being set up by TV and stage star and close pal James Corden.

The creator of Gavin And Stacey revealed to OK! Magazine: ‘I got their phone numbers and I put each other’s number in the phones and I said, ‘I want this to work.’ Two weeks later, they’re in the paper and they’re dating.’

The former The Saturdays singer also discussed how their romance blossomed and Wayne finally popped the question: ‘Wayne took me to a hotel and he got my dogs involved. I didn’t know my dogs were there and they came in in little bride and groom outfits. And Pixie had the ring around her neck on a ribbon.’

The couple wed in a private ceremony in Woburn Abbey in Bedforshire back in the summer of 2014, with the reception being held in a marquee on the grounds of the gorgeous country estate, where the singer was joined by her ex-bandmates Una Foden, Rochelle Humes, Mollie King and Vanessa White.

Frankie and Wayne also have two children – Parker, three, and Carter, one – and the England footballer has retired to be a stay-at-home dad to his two boys, as well to his third son Jaydon, nine, from his previous relationship.

Now the married couple have taken part in Channel 4’s Married To A Celebrity, in which they have opened up about their antics in the bedroom…

On the topic of spontaneous sex, Frankie moaned at her hubby: ”ll say ‘babe, I’ve got period pains,’ ‘babe, I’m tired,’ ‘babe I’ve got a headache’. Goes straight in one ear and out the other… You’ll be like, ‘Oh it’s a really good time to put the moves on at two in the morning’. If that’s what you know what you want, go for it three hours earlier!’

But Wayne wasn’t having any of it, responding: ‘I didn’t want it two hours earlier. I want it now. I just think if I woo you you’ll forget about the headache.’

