Frankie Sandford Pregnant!

Frankie Sandford has announced she is pregnant. The Saturdays singer confirmed this afternoon that she is expecting her first child with footballer Wayne Bridge.

“Some big news from me today!” she tweeted. “Wayne and I are having a baby. We are both SO happy and can’t wait for his or hers arrival!”

Crikey, this IS big news!

The massive announcement comes hot on the heels of Frankie’s ultra romantic marriage proposal from Wayne, making Frankie Sandford the third member of this broody bunch of Saturdays to have herself a little sprog.

The LOOK team are over the moon for Frankie and Wayne, sending our huge congrats their way.

Mollie and Vanessa are going to be two well qualified babysitters!

By Lucy Hancock, 2nd May 2013

