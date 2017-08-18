Frankie Bridge Reveals Mollie King’s ‘Panic’ Over Strictly Come Dancing

The Saturdays' Frankie has revealed what her bandmate really thinks about taking part on the show...

Frankie Bridge appeared on Lorraine this morning, and revealed how close pal and The Saturdays bandmate Mollie King is handling taking on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 28-year-old said: ‘She finds it a little bit harder to pick things up and that’s what she’s panicking about.

‘I am like: “Please just love the whole thing,” because when it’s over, it’s just like: “Oh I want to do it again.”‘

Frankie – who was a runner-up in the 2014 series – also revealed that she was less that surprised that Mollie wanted to take part in the show.

She continued: ‘I am not surprised at all. When I was doing it, [her dance partner] Kevin [Clifton] sometimes came to work with me and she always wanted to go with Kevin.

‘I knew she would love it and she will be great. I can’t wait to watch her. She will look amazing in those costumes.’

Mollie seems very excited for the challenge, recently telling The Sun: ‘I’m a huge fan of Strictly Come Dancing so I can’t actually believe I’m lucky enough to be taking part in it this year!

‘I’m literally so excited to learn Latin and ballroom dancing, and of course I can’t wait to get into the sequins too! It’s going to be a lot of hard work but I’m ready for the challenge!’

She told Radio 1’s Breakfast Show that she’s been keen to do it for a long time, saying: ‘It’s something that I always said I wanted to do. I’ve always watched it with my family and it looks so fun.

Welcome @mollieking our first #Strictly celebrity of 2017! 💃🏻🙌🏻#strictlycomedancing A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on Aug 7, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

‘I’m going to be giving it my all. I’m very competitive so watch out, other contestants, I’m taking you down!’

Ooh, fighting talk from Mollie! We’re wishing her, and all the other contestants, the best of luck.

By Emily Jefferies