From S Club Juniors and The Saturdays to Strictly Come Dancing and now Cannonball – Frankie Bridge has been successful in so many aspects of her career.

So it may come as a surprise to some that the gorgeous, talented Frankie has been battling anxiety throughout her life.

Talking to The Telegraph last month, Frankie opened up about her struggles, and how much better she feels having spoken openly about it: ‘By talking about it, I’m not hiding anything now which is why the big message is we all need to talk about it.’

Yesterday playing 'girls world' with @angiesmithstyle 👗 #fittings #style #girls A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@francescabridge) on Sep 7, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

She continued: ‘People assume it’s a rich person’s illness, or that it can’t happen to you if you’re ‘successful’ and ‘beautiful’ – even I’ve thought that. But it’s ignorant people still think like that in this day and age, and it’s sad.’

Discussing how her husband Wayne grew to understand her struggle with mental health, Frankie admitted: ‘He didn’t understand it at first, but he made it his mission to understand it. He gets it now.’