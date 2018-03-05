So This Was The Stand-Out Moment From The Oscars That You’ll See Everywhere Today

From the editors of Marie Claire

Frances McDormand was given the gong for best actress at the Oscars, for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The 60-year-old came out on top in a very strong category, which included Meryl Streep, Margot Robbie and Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan. But she wasn’t about to let the moment pass without sharing it with her comrades.

Taking to the stage to accept her award, McDormand made a point of giving a kickass speech.

Telling the audience that she had ‘some things to say,’ Frances highlighted the need to tell more female stories.

‘Look around, ladies and gentleman, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed,’ she said. ‘Don’t talk to us about it at the parties tonight. Invite us into your offices… and we’ll tell you all about them.’

‘If I may be so honoured to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight,’ she said. ‘Meryl if you do it everybody else will…’

Of course, Meryl Streep obliged.

She ended her impassioned moment with two words: ‘Inclusion rider.’

According to Dr. Philip Goff, President of The Center for Policing Equity, an inclusion rider is ‘a clause in an actor’s contract that requires the cast and crew be diverse in order to retain the actor.’

Talk about a stand-out moment.

