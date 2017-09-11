Fran Parman Responds To Diags’ Announcement That He’s Single

TOWIE viewers were shocked to learn that Fran and Diags have broken up...

The new series of The Only Way Is Essex hit our screens on Sunday night, and it saw a whole host of familiar faces returning too.

Mario Falcone, who has just got engaged off-screen, and Lauren Pope were amongst the former ITVBe crew to have rejoined their former cast mates.

James ‘Diags’ Bennewith was also part of the crew to hit Marbella, and he was seen having a good ol’ catch-up with close friends Chloe Sims, Dan Edgar, Lauren and Mario.

But there was one part of the conversation that left fans a little shocked – and that was the revelation of his single status.

Yup, despite splitting with long-term girlfriend Francesca Parman earlier this year, a number of viewers seemed to have previously missed the memo, hearing the news for the first time on Sunday night’s show.

Fans took to social media as the clip aired, and reactions included: ‘Mario is getting married and Diags is single? WHAT IS GOING ON?’, ‘wow Diags is single? huh #TOWIE’ and ‘So Diags really is single now. Gutted. Loved him & Fran #TOWIE’ [sic].

It was previously revealed that Fran was left ‘heartbroken’ after they called time on their romance and, with allegations that Diags had been caught ‘messaging’ other girls, it seems as though they’re no longer on good terms.

In May of this year, the former reality TV star took to her Twitter account to say: ‘I can’t even begin to explain how broken hearted I am.. when you stand by a man through thick and thin and they don’t care so, so lost [sic]’.

During last night’s episode of TOWIE, it was revealed that Diags is, in fact, now ‘single and ready to mingle’.

Hearing this, Fran took to social media once again, tweeting: ‘So I’m embarrassing for saying I’m heartbroken on twitter but yet you go on national TV and announce your single ok babe lol’ [sic].

It seems as though she was receiving a lot of support though, as she later added: ‘Thanks for all your tweets and messages but honestly I’m good…’

Break-ups are never easy, and we’re hoping that they’re both okay.