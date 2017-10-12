Have Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs Called Time On Their Engagement?

According to reports, the couple have split. Major sad face

Guys, we’re a little worried about Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs right now.

It’s been reported that the couple have ‘split’, after three years together. NOOO.

Robert, 31, is said to have ended things as he was ‘tired’ of the fact they’d been ‘drifting apart’, with a source telling The Sun: ‘In recent months they have really started to drift apart and have been spending less and less time together.

‘Rob is tired of it, has called off their engagement and told friends they have split. With so much ­history between them, though, there are still strong feelings there.

‘It’s a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple.’

The pair haven’t been pictured together since May, and 29-year-old FKA – real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett – wasn’t wearing her engagement ring when she sat front row at Christopher Kane’s London Fashion Week show last month.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that she’d taken the band off in August, and weeks before that, Rob had cryptically said that they were ‘kind of engaged’. Hmm.

On radio show SiriusXM, presenter Howard Stern asked: ‘You’re engaged, right?’ to which Robert replied: ‘Yeah, kind of.’

Howard pressed: ‘Kind of? You’re one of those secretive guys with the relationship, right? Protective.’ Robert then said: ‘It’s one of the most frustrating things in the world, you want to be able to [be more open], but it’s literally like, you get stuck in this position but you have to make this decision whether you want to let the crazy people in.’

Whatever’s going on between Rob and FKA right now, we hope they’re both doing okay.