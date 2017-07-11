They’re guaranteed to be your new BFF…



We could all do with a PA that’s going to tell us to get a bit more sleep. And, thankfully, we have the less expensive answer to employing said staff.

Fitness trackers like the Fitbit are here to help, and so is Amazon with its incredible Amazon Prime Day sale.

Treating their Prime members to a 30 hour flash sale, they’re helping us all to stay fit and save cash – amazing, right?

So, what if you haven’t upgraded yet? You can get a 30 day free trial- right now here, of course. We don’t want anyone to miss out on these!

The sale may have already started, but don’t worry, there’s still so much good stuff up for grabs. And, there’s new deals dropping around the clock, too.

Fitbit charge strap, was £19.99, now £12.99

Rose gold is a firm favourite amongst the fashion influencers, and you tell why when this charging strap (actual Fitbit not included, FYI) looks instantly chic.

Polar A360 fitness tracker watch, was £176.90, now £125.28

Save over £50 on this Polar tracker than measures your exercise, activity and sleep quality and quantity. Maybe don’t wear it after a night out to avoid the inactivity alert!

Tom Tom Runner 3, was £219.99, now £129.99

For the fitness fanatics, this one’s for you. With GPS you can track your running time, pace and distance. Count your steps, calories and heart rate with different sports modes. And, best part is, there’s room for over 500 songs so you can motivate yourself with Beyonce while you exercise. Bonus.

There’s all the accessories you could ever want to go with your fitness tracker in the big Amazon sale. Oh, and clothes, shoes, electricals and everything else you could think of!

Enjoy.

By Harriet Davey