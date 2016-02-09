Your Fitbit Can Now Tell You If You’re Pregnant
So your Fitbit could now tell you if you’re pregnant. Yep, seriously.
A man recently took to Reddit to get some advice about his wife’s irregular heartbeat, detected by her fitness tracking device.
‘My wifes [sic] fitbit is showing her heartbeat being consistently high over the last few days’, wrote user YoungPTone.
‘2 days ago, a somewhat normal day, she logged 10 hours in the fat burning zone, which i would think to be impossible based on her activity level. Also her calories burned do seem accurate. I would imagine if she was in the the fat burning zone she would burn a ton of calories, so its not lining up.’
Hmm. Sounds like a baffling one to us, too. Alarmed, the man then offered up a question for the Reddit community.
‘Im not sure if something is wrong with the sensor. is there a way to reset or recalibrate the device? Id like to try that before I contact customer service about a possible replacement.’
Of course, tonnes of guesses poured in about what could possibly be wrong with his wife’s Fitbit, before one asked a very specific question.
‘Has she experienced anything really stressful in the last few days or is it a possibility she is pregnant?’ wrote user Thatwasunpleasant.
AND SHE WAS.
In a crazy turn of events, YoungPTone then admitted that it was ‘a strong possibility’, before disappearing for a day only to return to confirm that yes, his wife was pregnant.
‘I was right! Holy crap, a reddit first for me! Congratulations!’ came Thatwasunpleasant’s response.
Aw. Who knew your Fitbit could be so intuitive?