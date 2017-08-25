Apparently Ferne McCann Has Some Exciting Baby News To Share

The former TOWIE star has reportedly signed up for her own TV show about her pregnancy...

We’ve got some exciting news for fans of Ferne McCann.

The 27-year-old is currently expecting her first child with ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins. The news, which was announced back in April, came at a difficult time as her former beau had just been accused of an alleged involvement in an acid attack.

But Ferne spoke of how she wanted to focus on becoming a mum, and has since been showcasing her blossoming baby bump on Instagram.

Now it looks as though the former TOWIE star has been given some super exciting news. Yup, apparently, she’s going to star in her very own reality series.

Following in the footsteps of BFF Samantha Faiers, whose Mummy Diaries proved a big hit with viewers, Ferne has reportedly signed up for a TV show that will follow her pregnancy.

According to The Sun, who made the announcement, the reality star was inundated with offers.

The report claims that TV sources said: ‘Ferne had a difficult decision to make about putting her pregnancy on screen, but in the end she couldn’t resist the offers.

‘Her pal Sam Faiers and Made in Chelsea’s Binky Felstead have proven that baby shows can be a smart career move.’

Opening up about her pregnancy journey in Reveal magazine, Ferne spoke of how close friends Danielle Armstrong, Billie Faiers and Vicky Pattison have helped her.

She added: ‘Pregnancy is the nine months of your life when you don’t want any stress. Obviously I had stress, so I had to learn how to deal with it quickly…

‘Loads of women who are pregnant go through stressful experiences, so knowing I’m not the only one meant I could research how other women have coped – and that’s by surrounding yourself with people who care about you and love you.’