Ferne McCann To ‘Return’ To This Morning To Give Pregnancy Update

The 27-year-old is due to give birth very soon...

It looks like Ferne McCann may be set to return to our screens.

According to The Sun, the ex-TOWIE star is set to film a feature for This Morning about the final weeks of her pregnancy.

A source says: ‘Ferne still has some filming commitments and she is set to return back soon.

‘She’ll continue to talk about her pregnancy and give viewers an update on how she’s doing. Viewers are keen to know what the latest with her given the audience it attracts.’

Ferne has kept a fairly low profile since her baby news broke back in April.

However, the 27-year-old – who’d previously been a showbiz reporter on This Morning – returned to the show in May to chat to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the difficult circumstances surrounding her pregnancy.

Just before she announced that she was expecting, her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins was charged in connection with an acid attack in a London nightclub.

At the time, she distanced herself from him and made it clear that she intended to be a single parent.

Breaking down on the ITV1 show, she said: ‘This isn’t how I imagined my first pregnancy to be. But it’s not about me, it’s not about what’s happened. It’s about this baby. My main concern and priority is the baby.

Things are getting real 😬 my car seat is here & ready to go. ____________________________ I went for a @besafeinternational from @bababoomloughton it's so simple to click into place. Highly recommended 👌🏽 A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

‘I thought: “Are the public gonna judge me, are they going to have an opinion?”

‘I didn’t need to worry, the public have been so amazing and supportive. That’s what’s got me through. Reading through the private messages on Instagram has been so touching and humbling.

‘I can’t wait to meet my baby. The future for me, I’m not going to say it’s going to be easy but I just want to be the best possible mum I can be.’

We’re looking forward to hearing how Ferne’s been doing since.