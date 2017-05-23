The pregnant TV star joked about possible baby names in a recent Instagram live video...

The This Morning presenter and ex-TOWIE star confirmed she was pregnant with her first child in April.

However, Ferne McCann’s pregnancy has not been easy so far.

The presenter has faced a traumatic few months due to Arthur Collins, the father of her unborn child, being a suspect in the recent acid attack in Hackney.

It has been confirmed that Arthur will face trial in October.

Despite this news and their break-up which followed, Ferne appears to be keeping upbeat and has already started thinking of baby names.

During a live Instagram video posted on her account on Sunday, we saw her chatting excitedly with a friend about possible names.

After her friend debated whether she should go for a ‘fierce name, like Bruce’, or ‘something softer, like Alfie’, the TV star did not seem to agree: ‘I’m sorry, but Bruce is not a fierce name!’

Ferne recently revealed that she is planning to leave the baby’s gender a surprise until birth.

After a long period of time away from social media because of the incident involving Arthur Collins, we suspect fans are thrilled that the bubbly Essex girl seems almost back to her normal, hilarious self.

Arthur is alleged to have been involved in the acid attack at Mangle nightclub.

Understandably devastated, Ferne explained recently on This Morning that her main priority is now her baby.

I wanted to thank you all for the support and kind messages over the last few weeks. I'm overwhelmed and so grateful 🙏🏽 your kind words have meant the world – from the bottom of my heart – THANKYOU. 💜 A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on May 12, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

Viewers of the popular show watched her break down live on air as she admitted: ‘It had been such a stressful, surreal situation to be in but I’m actually feeling good, feeling positive because I’m pregnant.

‘I think that has given me strength and hope to get through this.

‘I’ve got such a strong support group, everyone has been so amazing.’

It seems that little ‘Bruce’ (or not) is going to be very much loved.

By Emily Jefferies